A video capturing the remarkable transformation of a homeless man has taken social media by storm

The man, who was covered in hair and wearing tattered clothes, received a haircut and a new outfit

His transformation shared on Instagram left netizens astounded by his newfound neat and classy appearance

A video depicting the astonishing transformation of a homeless man has gone viral on social media platforms.

The man, whose head, brows, face, beard, and moustache were completely covered in hair, caught the attention of a lady who decided to help him.

Transformation video of homeless man causes buzz Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Lady transforms homeless man in video

She gave him a much-needed haircut and provided him with clean, stylish clothing.

A video of his final look sent netizens into a frenzy as they wondered how he was able to change so fast.

Netizens react with shock and amazement

The video of the homeless man's makeover has elicited an overwhelming response from netizens.

Many expressed their astonishment at the stark contrast between the man's previous dishevelled appearance and his new, polished look.

The change left viewers in awe, with some finding it hard to believe that he was the same person.

@highest_sabaoth said:

“Man now has the appearance of a yacht owner.”

@chidi__× reacted:

“He will never want to go back to his past with that look.”

@ellaivy_ commented:

“He's cute.”

@lamaath_creativeguru reacted:

“Baba fresh.”

@idahigbe commented:

“Amazing.”

@joyachuka reacted:

“May God bless the homeless.”

@amarosy said:

“Wow.”

@georgiedafirstlady said:

“For real no human is ugly, God created everything and said it was Good.”

Watch the video below:

