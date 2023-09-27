One of the boys in the vehicle with Mohbad’s dead body has addressed the accusations levelled against him

In a leaked chat, he refuted claims of evading police interrogation and travelling abroad, asserting that he has cooperated with authorities

Netizens have expressed their opinions on social media regarding his statement with many longing for justice to be served

A young Nigerian boy who was a friend to late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, has finally spoken up.

The boy who was first sighted in a car with Mohbad's corpse refuted allegations made against him.

Boy who was seen with Mohbad's corpse finally speaks

Source: Instagram

He denied evading police interrogation and travelling abroad, stating that he has fully cooperated with the authorities.

Boy laments over risk of losing football career

In a chat with Gistlovers on Instagram, he emphasized that he has been at home and expressed frustration over the false information being circulated, which could negatively impact his football career.

In his words;

“Yes me Mohbad Jnr brother his wife the other guy and his snr brother who drove the car. We all went to the state cid on the 20th for the investigation and wrote a statement down.

"So I don't know why that verydarkman is still dragging me for what he's not present. PIs they should stop chasing clout and tarnishing my image.

"They don't even know me I'm not sanusi. I didn't fly anywhere l'm at home. They want to spoil my football career saying a lot of shiit I don't even know anyone except from moh and he's family.”

Netizens share their opnions as boy speaks on Mohbad's death

Social media users have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts.

@fredmonie reacted:

“Kemi's case is a different ball game entirely. Very dark black man said what he said for the sake of clarity and transparency in the investigation, the idea is to interrogate everyone around mohbad until the the guilty ones are identified. Don't know why oba always feels threatened by anyone who doesn't share the same perception as him. Stop attacking people and trolling them because they are asking other questions that you aren't asking. That's unhealthy mahn. Stop it!We are all seeking for justice and your questions aren't the only valid questions on the table. People have their opinion too and a collection of all these opinions is what will guarantee a near perfect (if not perfect) investigation, don't be blindsided by sentiments please.”

@jamie added:

"This case is getting more serious."

Watch the video below:

