A driver who drives a CNG-powered bus was seen at a filling station buying compressed natural gas for the vehicle

The man was seen at a NIPCO filling station getting his bus' fuel tank filled with CNG instead of premium motor spirit (PMS)

Using CNG fuel could be cheaper, as a man also posted another video showing it was used to fill a car for only N1900

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A driver was spotted at a NIPCO filling station refilling the tank of his CNG-powered bus.

The bus uses CNG to run instead of premium motor spirit (PMS), which is currently highly expensive in Nigeria.

The driver filled his bus with CNG. Photo credit: Getty Images/poco_bw and TikTok/@meitlandautocng. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

In another video seen on the same TikTok handle, @meitlandautocng, it was revealed that the CNG was sold at N150 per cubic meter at the same NIPCO filling station.

The driver was seen as the car's bonnet was flipped open, and the gas was transferred into the modified tank.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to Nagendra Verma, the managing director of NIPCO Gas, AutoGas for cars, taxis, and tricycles is presently being sold at about N200 per standard cubic foot, while CNG is sold at N260 per standard cubic meter (SCM) for heavy commercial vehicles.

After the video was posted, some people asked to know where they can convert their PMS cars to start using cheap CNG as fuel.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man buys fuel for his CNG-powered bus

@IZOD asked:

"Where can I convert and how much?"

@emmanuel_idoko said:

"How much to convert Corolla 2010?"

Man gives out PMS for free

In a related story, a Nigerian man warmed many hearts on social media after he bought one gallon of fuel and handed it out for free.

This is coming at a time when fuel is being sold at the price of N850 per litre in some places across the country.

The driver who got the free fuel was short of words as he poured it happily into his car and gave the kind man a hug afterwards.

A lot of Nigerians who saw the video praised the man and said they wished to also encounter him.

Source: Legit.ng