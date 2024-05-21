Nigerian actress Angela Okorie is still on Zubby Micheal's matter and his relationship with Late Junior Pope

Legit.ng previously reported that Zubby Micheal put up a show at his late colleague's burial when he videoed himself giving cash gifts to the deceased's family

Angela, enraged by the act, referred to a time she used to secretly assist Zubby Micheal and questioned his recent actions

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has taken out on Zubby Michael following the generosity demonstration he did during their colleague Junior Pope's burial.

Legit.ng reported that family, fans, and colleagues were in tears as the late actor was buried in his hometown of Ukehe in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State on May 17.

Angela Okorie berates Zubby Michael over cash gift to Junior Pope's family. Credit: @realangelaokorie, @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

A video surfaced on the evening of May 20, showing Zubby in the deceased's sitting room among his family as he brought out bundles of naira notes to give to them.

Angela Okorie attacks Zubby Michael

The fearless actress pointed out that Zubby Michael should have presented his gift secretly without mounting a camera to capture the moment.

She recalled when she used to secretly give the actor money during his upcoming days without letting people around her know.

Angela further questioned him to determine whether he was richer than other dignitaries present at the solemn occasion and tagged him as a 'local boy' who lacked common sense.

"Zubby if you really wanted to give money to Junior Pope's family. You for give them quietly. The way I dey take dey give you that year codedly, nobody go know. You carry camera plant, make dem dey video you dey give bundle of money to the JP family. We all know you with propaganda. Just get out abeg

"Zubby na young person die. The showcase of money wasn't necessary, but as a local boy that you are, you know you don't have sense. You don't know where to do show and where to behave well. Abi you get money pass all the dignitaries wey come there? Mugu".

See her post below:

See how online users reacted to Angela Okorie's outburst

A good number of netizens were not in support of the actress this time as they shared their takes

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

m.i.k.55:

"Some of una Dey talk Obsession mean while she don Dey Mad.. Say No to Drugs."

iggy__emmanuel_:

"E give una talk. E no give una talk. Madam rest for once nal. Funny enough he’s not even replying her."

genia_adah:

"A day after the burial you were busy clubbing and you are all over the internet bashing who attended. Madam abeg rest in Jesus name."

kenny50_:

"If he did it quietly, she go still come dey scream zubby no do anything because no evidence,now evidence don dey she still dey scream,I'm calling yabaleft now,make them come carry their patient."

iamifunanyaokafor:

"It's time l ask Zubby what he did wrong to Angela, the dragging is not normal again."

nene_george:

"I’m now convinced at this point that she’s crushing on this guy. Angie baby it’s okay to admit it instead of constantly antagonizing him."

Angela Okorie tackles Zubby Michael

The fearless actress, in a previous report by Legit.ng, shook up social media with allegations levelled at her colleague Zubby Michael.

A recent Instagram live video by the Nollywood starlet saw her unleash a deluge of complaints directed squarely at her industry colleagues. She started by naming names, and Zubby Michael was first on the list.

The vibrant actor was accused of using his status and fortune to oppress and abuse those below him.

Source: Legit.ng