Nigerian socialite Sam Larry is trending on social media over claims of him facing cyberbullying

This all started after a netizen noted that the public figure’s social media comment section was always in shambles

The cyberbullying claims about Sam Larry triggered a series of reactions from Mohbad’s fans as they recounted what he did to the late singer

Singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley’s associate, Sam Larry with the real name Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, has become a topic of discussion on social media after a netizen raised concerns about his mental health.

It is no longer news that after Mohbad’s death, Sam Larry wvillainvillaincyberbullyingone of those scapegoated by Nigerians for being responsible and many of them made it a point to camp in his comment section to rain curses on him and his family.

Mohbad's fans react as man claims Sam Larry is being bullied online. Photos: @samlarryy, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Eight months later, the intensity of the curses under his posts has not reduced and an X (Twitter) user, @Ladispeaks, called it cyberbullying.

According to him, people don’t care about Sam Larry’s mental health because they think he’s the villain. He tweeted:

“This thing with Sam Larry has fully descended into cyber bullying. Nobody cares about his mental health as usual because he's the supposed villain.”

See the tweets below:

Mohbad’s fans react to claims of Sam Larry being bullied

It did not take long for the claims about Sam Larry facing cyberbullying to turn into a discussion about how he allegedly attacked Mohbad before his death. Many of the late singer’s fans dug up an old video to support their claim while reiterating their dislike for the socialite.

Read some reactions below:

Zizi rained curses on the netizen over his take on Sam Larry:

TL said Sam Larry deserved more venom:

Engr Olami had this to say:

Big Ola tweeted:

Caleb said Sam Larry assaulted Mohbad at his last video shoot before his demise:

Busayo said they wanted Sam Larry to be humiliated in real life and not online:

Oyindamola said Sam Larry deserved the bullying:

