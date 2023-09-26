A young man has gone on the street to employ the service of some "area boys" as he shot a tribute video for Mohbad

The young men worked together creatively as one acted like the singer, begging fervently for his life

Many Nigerians praised the videographer's idea and said he made the men work together to achieve a great result

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A talented Nigerian videographer went on the street in honour of Mohbad to make a tribute video for him.

The man with the TikTok handle @buccimorris approached some young men on the street and shared his plan to make a video to "immortalise" the late KPK singer's memory, and they agreed.

The men all acted like screen stars for Mohbad's video. Photo source: @buccimorris

Source: TikTok

Mohbad's tribute video

He gave them roles to play in the video before production started. One of them acted like Mohbad as he begged for his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many people who saw the clip's shooting process called it a great idea as they showed interest in seeing how it eventually turned out.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Akuaellen said:

"Please the result."

whizdomo said:

"Algorithm kindly bring me back for part 2."

el_Natty23 said:

"Someone should pls like my comment for part2."

Yvonnenails said:

"Guys please don’t give up on moh till we get justice."

DML said:

"Tag me when he drop results abeg this boi don get touch."

More reactions after Mohbad's tribute video dropped:

fleni_favs said:

"Dude on the floor really tried."

Moses Unusual said:

"Wow nice feel like crying intact I’m crying."

Jiggy_Blacc said:

"You did a great job God reward you."

slimbeauty005 wondered:

"Why is this video not going viral omo TikTok wetin happen?"

ahdeyinka said:

"U go first settle the boys first ooooo."

oreolu75 said:

"Ahhh, most no get the message ooo."

Artist draws Mohbad on a street wall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a talented Nigerian artist went on the street to preserve Mohbad's memory for people in his community.

He chose a wall and drew him on it. The man used one of the photos on the singer's Instagram page as a guide. Mixed reactions trailed the street artwork.

Source: Legit.ng