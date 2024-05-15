The University of Ilorin has elevated the ranks of 40 of its senior academic staff to the highest level obtainable in academics

The institution revealed that the scholars have demonstrated the required excellence and brilliance over time, making them merit the award

The spread of the promotion cut across major faculties in the institution, with the Faculty of Agriculture boasting 11 new professors

The University of Ilorin has announced that 40 of its senior academic staff have been promoted to the position of professor.

Their elevation was a result of their remarkable contribution to the community through outstanding research and teaching, making them befitting of the recognition.

The announcement was made in the institution's bulletin, which was made public on Monday, May 14.

The Premium Times reported that the promotion was approved by the Nigerian Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman.

The 'better by far' institution breaks down the spread of the promotion, with the Faculty of Agriculture claiming 11 professors.

Two lecturers from both the Faculty of Clinical Sciences and the Faculty of Communication and Information were also promoted.

It continued that the Faculty of Law produced one new professor while the Faculty of Life Sciences produced four.

