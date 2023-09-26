Trinity Guy, who was arrested and detained by the Nigerian Police in Oyo state, has resumed making prank videos

The prankster made headlines over one of his prank videos featuring a young girl, which led to his arrest

His new prank video has stirred reactions from netizens, as many had expected him to stay away from making such visual content

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Comedian Maruf Abdullah Adisa, better known as Trinity Guy, has dropped a new prank video on his social media time.

The video, his first after being arrested and detained weeks ago by the Nigerian Police, Oyo State Command, saw Trinity Guy pranking a mechanic and a passerby in separate clips.

Trinity Guy drops first prank video after release from detention. Credit: iamtrinityguy

Source: Instagram

The passerby was seen taking to his heels in the video, which stirred reactions from many.

Captioning the video, Trinity Guy wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“What kind of wahala is this The beating is too much, The belt enter my body. Help me talk that Alfa to wait for me.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Trinity Guy's new video

As expected, the video has triggered reactions online as some netizens claimed the Police would soon come for him again. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

im_jadesola:

"You want to start again hum."

tharealgoat_4l:

"Ewon re ohh. I think you don’t miss prison you want go back Abi ??"

isaacjaycutz:

"This guy don start again."

lilfungofficial_:

"I sure say egbon go don play this video for NPF first before he post am."

k_crowntinz:

"This one cracked me up so funny! However, it's too expensive, someone else might hurt you more before you can defend or explain yourself.."

boluwatifeori:

"U no Dey hear word , u don start again ? 2 portion rice lofi N shere yen."

oloto1:

"Them go still arrest you again."

far_from_home__:

"Guy you no they hear word?"

Trinity Guy becomes a landlord

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Trinity Guy acquired a new house.

This was weeks after he regained freedom from detention.

In a post on his page, Trinity shared several photos of himself posing in front of his new house.

Source: Legit.ng