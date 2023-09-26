A Nigerian woman identified as @cesejventures on TikTok couldn't resist commenting on VeryDarkMan's unique necklace

In a video, she referred to the necklace as 'Jazz' and VeryDarkMan swiftly protected and covered it with his hands

Apparently, VeryDarkMan visited her shop in Abuja, and they had a great time making videos together

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A Nigerian lady recently aired her thoughts about the unique necklace worn by Martins Otse popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

The duo had a playful interaction at her local shop and the lady seized the opportunity to speak about his necklace.

Bold lady queries VeryDarkMan about neckpiece Photo credit: @cesejventures/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The incident, captured on video, quickly gained traction online, captivating netizens worldwide.

In the video, VeryDarkMan was seen at the woman’s shop as the enthusiastic workers were elated to see him, leading to an impromptu video session.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lady comments on unique necklace worn by VeryDarkMan

As VeryDarkMan stood in the shop, the woman couldn't help but comment on his eye-catching necklace, referring to it as jazz. "This your jazz you Dey wear go everywhere", she commented.

However, to the surprise of viewers, VeryDarkMan swiftly covered the necklace with his hands, preventing any further contact.

He further asked everyone not to inquire about the purpose of the strange-looking necklace.

"Better leave am o", he warned.

Lady inquires about VeryDarkMan's signature singlet

Curiosity piqued and the woman inquired about VeryDarkMan's signature singlet, wondering why he wasn't wearing it.

In his response, he humorously explained that he hadn't been to the gym yet, implying that the singlet was reserved for post-workout attire.

Reactions trail video of VeryDarkMan

The video quickly went viral, leading to a flurry of reactions from netizens.

@bigboy22205 reacted:

“He no wan allow make woman touch that necklace.”

@CEO of my Life commented:

“This your Jazz baba no wan talk.”

@Kingsley Daniel said:

“Himself no say na juju be that.”

@TeejayCSO reacted:

“No sha tell woman ur secrete o, dey re dangerous creature.”

@kiddDonaldson said:

“Them dey talk about Jazz baba dey try to divert talk, That woman no try she no for talk about Jazz na so Dem tek murk Samson.”

@commentator said:

“Soldier go fit this guy oh. See as him big and gallant.”

@Ceo-abby reacted:

“Werey dey disguise.”

Watch the video below:

Rare video of VeryDarkMan with Hausa men leaks online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that activist, VeryDarkMan, has stunned netizens with a new video that he shared on social media. In the clip, he was seen boldly teaching Hausa artisans self-defence techniques.

In the video, he emphasised that life does not have to be hard and encouraged people to live for themselves rather than trying to impress others. The comment section of the viral video was flooded with expressions of love and support for VeryDarkMan. Netizens applauded his efforts to empower others and his authenticity and ability to prioritize his happiness and growth.

@srigeorgeom commented: “If you know him very well, you will know that he is a principled person and not someone who can be influenced by fame and money. I regret to inform you that Very Dark Black Man is not available for purchase. Don't play, If you attempt to bribe him or silence him with money, You will learn. So, be cautious.”

Source: Legit.ng