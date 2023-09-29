Global site navigation

"The Guy No Go Get Anger Issue": Nigerian Lady Carries Her Small-Sized Lover Like Baby, Many React
Family and Relationships

by  Victor Duru
  • A Nigerian lady and her small-sized man have become internet sensations owing to their physique differences
  • The lovebirds became public knowledge after their loved-up pictures emerged on the social media platform, TikTok
  • While many social media users laughed at the couple, some people had nothing but love for the duo

A Nigerian lady has caused a commotion online over her loved-up photos with her heartthrob who is small-sized.

Pictures shared by @holyson101 on TikTok showed how the lady lifted the unidentified man off the ground like a kid.

Nigerian lady, small-sized lover
She gushed over her small-sized lover. Photo Credit: @holyson101
Source: TikTok

While she carried him up in all the pictures, another thing present in all the photos was their lovely smiles.

A caption of the pictures credited to one of the lovebirds reads, "forever is the deal baby."

The couple's picture has amassed over N253k traction at the time of making this report, with many people trolling them.

Watch the video below:

The lovebirds' photos stirred reactions

Omoyemwen said:

"Yes forever is d deal cos na only u get am he won’t cheat."

user1212214306550 said:

"Pablo and pablet no one will seperate u guys u will grow old with each other."

Chuku-A-Boo-Car said:

"Abeg make person teach me how to laugh in a Godly way."

Phi_Yin said:

"True love still exist na u dey find yahoo boy with 3camera."

Himamah said:

"Husband dey na u dey find Mr perfect.
"Yes u."

Afollybae said:

"As long as you both love each other❤️may God bless the union."

Unknown said:

"The best thing the guy no go get anger issue."

Larrymoore106 said:

"People Dey snap couples pics beside each other e reach your own turn now you carry your man."

Small-sized man flaunts his tall wife

Legit.ng previously reported how a small-sized man showed off his tall wife.

The husband, Shakes Mbedz, shared the photos on TikTok, which blew up on the platform, garnering over 757k views.

Shakes, a gospel singer and events program director revealed that it was their third wedding anniversary. Like her man, his wife, Lutendo Munyai, rocked a matching black shirt on blue jean trousers, for their photoshoot.

Source: Legit.ng

