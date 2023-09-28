One of the late Mohbad's songs, Peace, was played on a large screen in a lecture hall in Canada

The Nigerian lady who shared the video said her lecturer told her to recommend a song at the beginning of the class, and she thought of Mohbad

The lady shook her body vibed to the song while some white students could be seen walking into the lecture hall

A lady in Canada played Mohbad's song during a lecture, which made people happy.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady said her lecturer asked her to recommend a song.

The lady played Mohbad's song in her lecture hall. Photo credit: TikTok/@reemymira0 and Instagram/@mohbad.

She did not waste time before picking 'Peace', a song released in 2021 by the singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad.

Lady in Canada entertains people with Mohbad's song

The video was posted by @reemymira0, who was seen vibing to the song alongside another lady.

Mohbad tragically passed on on September 12 in controversial circumstances.

Since then, his songs have become popular as his name trended on social media for many days.

Some people pained by his death believe he did not die naturally, prompting the police to exhume his body for an autopsy.

TikTok users react as lady plays Mohbad's song in Canada

@SE said:

"Next time recommend yungi duu."

@user8349244652056 said:

"Don’t worry about love, you will get enough when you are gone—Mohbad."

@Marcus commented:

"You’re representing us well. One love."

@Mires said:

"You people play song before class? 9ja messed me up for real."

@Charlymann said:

"My own lecturer na to find how to bill person."

@yoyo reacted:

"All Africa is proud of you."

@Jenny said:

"I wish this guy is alive to witness all this."

@Kenny wonder said:

"That's why I'm always proud of my fellow Nigerians. Anywhere they find themselves, they always turnup."

