A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada for a better future made a video about her university campus.

The young student (@herin_candy) showed her school's food bank and the fantastic goodies the institution had in store.

Free food items were on the table in her school. Photo source: @herin_candy

Food bank in Canada

The Nigerian international student said Canada was a "sweet country". As the lady filmed her school's foodbank, a young man with a backpack examined the food items and others.

One of the texts on her TikTok video read:

"Plenty of food and body care."

People said that she was indeed having a good life abroad.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

TRENCHSON asked:

"Are all free?"

successswrld said:

"They do this at most colleges in Canada."

Ife said:

"Make i go check my school tomorrow abeg."

Tylerfog said:

"Wait o. This thing na true."

Allure glam said:

"Kpk send us money."

ghost7 said:

"Food wey you go still throwaway."

Friskyfre replied:

"Don't take it next time, it's for people who can't afford alot it's annoying to see people go to food bank and then throw it away, others depend on it."

