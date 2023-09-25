A little Nigerian girl who went viral after complaining bitterly in a TikTok video has got a full scholarship

The girl who shouted "se fe pami ni" in the viral clip chose a private school she liked, and her school fees were paid

Before getting the scholarship, the girl's parents were poor and could not send her to a good school

The life of a little girl who got frustrated with her parents and asked if they wanted to kill her (se fe pami ni) has changed.

It was revealed that a body, Friends Fellowship, gave the little girl a scholarship for better life opportunities.

Kid gets full scholarship

Her school fees were paid to a private school of the girl's choosing.

A Nigerian comedian, Arole, said the child's family had financial troubles and could not send her to school.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to add to the scholarship pool of the viral girl and make her joyful.

He wrote on Instagram:

"Payment has been made to her desired private school as described by her MuM, and she’s happily living with her family. As at the time we met her, the family had financial difficulties of sending her to school, but through our fellowship that has been sorted."

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

bbgoldjewelleryuk said:

"Arole may God continue to bless you."

femmybrad said:

"Doing more for the Kingdom!! God bless everyone in this movement Exceptionally."

mercylaughter said:

"God bless you more sir."

setarr___ said:

"God will keep uplifting you sir for this kind gesture keep it up sir."

thegraphicallolly said:

"You're doing well Woliiii."

hadomoxie said:

"God bless you Papi."

damilegitbusiness101 said:

"Congratulations babygirl. God remember me for good too and everyone seeking for God's interventions."

aderonke.adekoya.9 said:

"God bless everyone who contributed to this."

jidelegend007 said:

"That’s Eniola Badmus as a child lol."

kaizen__ai said:

"God bless everyone will definitely chip in something as God blesses."

