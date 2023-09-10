A Nigerian man captured his daily life as an international student in Canada as he shuttled between work and school

The man woke up very early in the morning and never returned home until it was evening to prepare for school

Among many Nigerians who reacted to his video were those who believed a Lagosian would not have a problem with his schedule

A Nigerian man who travelled to Canada on a student visa shared how he has been coping with work and school.

The man (@crizomeccc) woke up as early as 5 a.m. to prepare for work. He spent more than one hour commuting to his workplace.

The Nigerian man woke up at 5 am. Photo source: @crizomeccc

Source: TikTok

Working and studying in Canada

He was already tired by the time his shift was done. The international student went to school after 5 p.m.

The Nigerian man's class started at 6 p.m. and ended two hours later in a video. He set out for home at night. Nigerians admired his opportunity to study and work.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jcee_Bankz said:

"If you like wake up 3 am we go still come."

OriginalBlackGuy said:

"Who survive for Lagos go survive anywhere."

Psalmz said:

"Mehn as easy as this looks, this ain’t life this is stressful in 3D."

bornflex said:

"What you don’t understand is that in Canada you can school while working but in Africa even after school you won’t still get work."

Adams said:

"Guyyyyyyy do you even rest at all?,omo forget the money make we talk true,e no easy ooo."

Shreek asked:

"When do you have time to study?"

boniadarlianstephens said:

"Omo na to go all ur school here bfr leaving oh."

Chukwuebuka779 said:

"We do it here in Lagos. it is not unusual to us."

Elizabeth said:

"Omo nah baba stress be this I have experience it before may God grant you more strength stay strong bruh."

