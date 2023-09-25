Passers-by and road users were stunned as a Nigerian lady took her search for a husband to the street in a bold fashion

Armed with a cardboard that spelt out her intention, the pretty lady walked around the road to drive home her motive

A video showing the 'single' lady in action has emerged online and stirred massive reactions from people

A Nigerian lady, Meyiwa Vera, was recently spotted on the street searching for a husband.

The content creator rocked a dark eyeglass and an orange crop top on a long split skirt and held up a cardboard that had 'looking for a husband' in bold.

Meyiwa Vera caused a stir with her action. Photo Credit: @meyiwa_vera

In the clip that has since gone viral on TikTok, her bold display caught the attention of men and women alike.

Some men came closer and could be seen taking her phone number, while others supported her cause.

Meyiwa walked across the road and approached different car owners as she drove home her desire for a life partner. A look at her TikTok page, however, suggested her act was a social media content.

Watch the video below:

People react to the video

Nancy bella 65 said:

"Na only me dey see the oyibo man wey dey bike you go explain why you leave USA come Nigeria."

Baby said:

"Me ooh I’ll be thinking maybe you wan use me do ritual ni ahhh…fine gal like you."

Tushka Bae said:

"It's the lady with the shirt "Trust Nobody"for me...she was kinda confused."

marcelochuks said:

"And husband u will get by God's grace fine lady..."

O_la_olu_wa said:

"I saw her that day ooo on my way to work I just Dey laugh say Person wey me I know from TikTok, she just Dey whine all of una."

user3115159449522 said:

''Some people serious boyfriend dey go collect number."

Eunice said:

"This is better than going to nons miraj show and getting the insult of your life."

