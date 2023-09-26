A Nigerian youth who dropped out of the university for tech aspiration has expressed regret over his action

According to the young man, things are tough and there is no job anywhere which is not what he expected

His lamentation video, which had him drinking garri, has elicited mixed reactions on social media

A young Nigerian man, Deba Edoma, has cried out on social media after he quit university for tech.

Deba said he had high hopes of making it in the tech industry but was disappointed as he could not land a job.

The UI/UX designer revealed that he has been drinking garri for the past 100 days and showed a clip of him preparing garri for drinking.

Deba lamented that there is no job anywhere and things are hard. He considered reapplying to recontinue his university education at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

It is, however, not clear if he was chasing clout with his TikTok post or if it was an honest outcry. His post left netizens divided.

Deba Edoma's video stirred reactions

eguonor | Software Developer said:

"Please don't forget to use onion."

Clancy Mayor said:

"At least the garri sweet like cinnamon."

Zickmie said:

"Guy blindness no far from Garri."

Ehiz Art Gallery said:

''Better travel oo, 9ja is not for you my bro."

leinad Leopold said:

"But sorry why do we have this mindset to drop out and pursue tech you can balance the 2 nah it aint gon be easy but nothing is impossible."

That_Guy said:

"Have you considered getting some valid certs and applying for a junior tech role job?"

Sammy said:

"Learn coding for your personal benefit not for public jobs no space again in the developers' industry."

Perfume Vendor in Lagos said:

''Reapply sharp ....we could connect though I'm also into UI/UIX Design and a unilag student."

Expectant graduate turns fish farmer after school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who expected to be hired by big companies had become a fish farmer.

According to him, his seniors told him to finish school so that big companies would come looking for him.

After graduating from school, he realised that it was a lie, so he decided to start up a small farm for himself. A TikTok video showed him taking care of his fish ponds and subsequently selling fish to a market woman who visited the farm.

