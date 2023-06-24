A young Nigerian man has reminisced over the blatant lies he was told while he was still a University student

According to him, he was assured that big companies will come looking for him after he graduates from the university

However, years after graduating from school, the young man left his field of study to hustle as a fish farmer

A Nigerian man has narrated how he was deceived by his elders while schooling at a university.

According to him, his seniors told him to finish school so that big companies will come looking for him.

Nigerian graduate becomes fish farmer Photo credit: @bigbrosjet/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

After graduating from school, he realized that it was a lie so he decided to start up a small farm for himself.

A video showed him taking care of his fish ponds and subsequently selling fish to a market woman who visited the farm.

"Finish school first, big companies will come and look for u. You people lied to me", he said.

Netizens react as graduate turns fish farmer

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who encouraged him to keep on working hard.

@callmedavid said:

"If you are a Nigerian and you are not from a rich family with a connection better learn a trade after school or because you have already minus 3."

@Bambam wrote:

"I screamed what a life. God bless your hands."

@cake_surgeon added:

"Bro you doing better. Nothing good pass being self-employed."

@Realeco reacted:

"Hustle must pay."

@Osaz gizzy said:

"I neva watch am finish I don dey laugh in Godly way good job opportunities will locate you bro."

@user341343648999 said:

"Nigeria."

@oluwadhice wrote:

"Swears they lied to us."

@namadi said:

"This one off me."

@Phephy00 commented:

"The big companies are on their way, they are buying fuel."

@Blacky reacted:

"My current state right now."

@Daddyrings replied:

"Big man u dy enjoy on God, e even better than to dy work for a person."

@Jesus baby said:

"You're going somewhere trust the process."

Watch the video below:

