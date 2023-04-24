A 21-year-old Nigerian student has taken the internet space by storm with her packaging of garri called Garfait

Garfait, according to her is one's saving grace when hunger comes knocking and is a rich combination of garri, groundnuts, sugar, milk and toppings

The 400 level student of Abia State University Uturu shared with Legit.ng what actually inspired the garri parfait which now has a growing clientele since her concept went viral

Emenike Maureen Nneoma, a 400 level student of Abia State University Uturu has become a viral sensation for her packaging of garri parfait into what she called Garfait - a blend of garri, groundnuts, toppings, sugar and milk.

Showcasing the branded packaged garri on Facebook, the 21-year-old writer and entrepreneur said her parents shared in the sentiment of many people that garri is a meal for the poor and never let her take it.

Emenike Maureen Nneoma introduced garri parfait, a rich combo of toppings, milk, groundnut and sugar. Photo Credit: Maureen Emenike

Source: Facebook

Maureen said she however did not share the same view and began to crave the cassava-fried floor. The young lady said she felt garri deserves more respect, hence her decision to crown it king.

She went on to introduce Garfait's ambassador in person of Divine Chidi Duke who is the President of Garri Drinkers Association (GDA), ABSU Chapter.

How Maureen came about Garfait

When Legit.ng Maureen what inspired Garfait, the indigene of Uzuakoli, Bende LGA in Abia State said Duke inspired her. In her words:

"I was inspired by my friend Duke, he's the President of Garri Drinkers Association (GDA). It was a gift to him as a garri drinker. When he got it, he made a post about it on social media and People started requesting for it, that's when I decided to add it to my snack business. He's currently the brand ambassador of Garfait.

"I didn't exactly set it up. I just gifted my friend, the next order came and I fixed it up. I'm yet to fully launch the business even though people are already patronizing."

Aside from running two businesses while still a student, Maureen has authored two books namely 'Goats in Business' and 'Five Sales Mistakes You're Making.'

Garfait becomes the latest product addition to her businesses.

Reactions on social media

Chinenye Azubuike said:

"This is beautiful and so innovative.

"Go girl!

"The price is cheap and affordable. You’ll sell well."

Humble Gospel said:

"The creativity is topnotch, seeing what others do not see.

"Please make arrangements to deliver to umuahia campus and how much per container too."

Kam Cee said:

"But I want to know, call you drink it from the cup or pour it into a wider plate because if you pour water inside that cup it'll rise and overfill.

"Just asking btw."

Ogu Chikodiri Rachael said:

"Heaven knows that if we were close,I'd be one of your biggest customers.

"The way I take garri ehhh,no day passes without it.

"Good luck with your business,dear. It's really creative and I love it."

Kelly Fwesh said:

"Omo this girl, I see you making it big with this garri oo, kudos girl."

Ricky Enang said:

"Creative. You are a brand already keep it up."

Source: Legit.ng