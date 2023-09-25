"I Feel Your Pain": Lady Who Finally Gave Illiterate Man a Chance in Her Life Shares DM He Sent Her
- After finally giving an illiterate man a chance in her life, a lady was disappointed at the message he sent her on WhatsApp
- The lady took to social media to share the message he sent her, sending internet users into a frenzy
- While some people tackled her for shaming the unidentified man, other netizens found it hilarious
A lady named Sophy has caused a stir online as she released a WhatsApp message she got from her admirer.
According to Sophy, she finally decided to give the illiterate man a chance in her life but was apparently disappointed.
Sharing their conversation on TikTok, she captioned it, "No offense guys." In the released WhatsApp chat, the man forwarded her a short 'good morning' video which did not please the lady.
In her response, she politely warned him to stop sending such messages sending to her. In Sophy's words:
"Stop sending this please."
Some netizens criticised Sophy for shaming a man, just as others laughed it off.
Watch the video below:
People share their thoughts on affairs with illiterate partners
nisha bubbly said:
"Edited pics dat make them look Lyk cartoons banange ithought it's 4 gals kyoka nga he thks he's cool en posts everywhere."
NIGERIAN VS FOOD said:
"I tell u someone told me if I want to continue with him I should stop sending texts messages but I didn't stop typing."
God is not from ur village said:
"Not only illetrate men but grown up men call them blessers."
user78681726387093 said:
"Those guys are heaven sent after atext they will call and ask what u were saying long live kintu kyange."
prettyify20 said:
"Calling a man an illiterate…I hope your parents are graduates…y’all need to learn."
atu said:
"Girl those are the ones with the money Swear mine is like that but I’m spoilt."
Kett Amin said:
"I know someone who is a lawyer that sent this he is not illiterate he is getting old."
Man says he'd rather marry a respectful illiterate
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had explained why he preferred to marry an illiterate who is respectful.
For Arinze Amobi, being respectful is very important to him. The Nigerian lawyer took to a closed Facebook group to share his thoughts about the kind of woman he wants.
In the post, Amobi stated that he would rather marry a "respectful and teachable illiterate' than a disrespectful literate woman.
