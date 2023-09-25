After finally giving an illiterate man a chance in her life, a lady was disappointed at the message he sent her on WhatsApp

The lady took to social media to share the message he sent her, sending internet users into a frenzy

While some people tackled her for shaming the unidentified man, other netizens found it hilarious

A lady named Sophy has caused a stir online as she released a WhatsApp message she got from her admirer.

According to Sophy, she finally decided to give the illiterate man a chance in her life but was apparently disappointed.

Sophy finally gave the illiterate man a chance. Photo Credit: (@imsophy._)

Source: TikTok

Sharing their conversation on TikTok, she captioned it, "No offense guys." In the released WhatsApp chat, the man forwarded her a short 'good morning' video which did not please the lady.

In her response, she politely warned him to stop sending such messages sending to her. In Sophy's words:

"Stop sending this please."

Some netizens criticised Sophy for shaming a man, just as others laughed it off.

People share their thoughts on affairs with illiterate partners

nisha bubbly said:

"Edited pics dat make them look Lyk cartoons banange ithought it's 4 gals kyoka nga he thks he's cool en posts everywhere."

NIGERIAN VS FOOD said:

"I tell u someone told me if I want to continue with him I should stop sending texts messages but I didn't stop typing."

God is not from ur village said:

"Not only illetrate men but grown up men call them blessers."

user78681726387093 said:

"Those guys are heaven sent after atext they will call and ask what u were saying long live kintu kyange."

prettyify20 said:

"Calling a man an illiterate…I hope your parents are graduates…y’all need to learn."

atu said:

"Girl those are the ones with the money Swear mine is like that but I’m spoilt."

Kett Amin said:

"I know someone who is a lawyer that sent this he is not illiterate he is getting old."

Man says he'd rather marry a respectful illiterate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had explained why he preferred to marry an illiterate who is respectful.

For Arinze Amobi, being respectful is very important to him. The Nigerian lawyer took to a closed Facebook group to share his thoughts about the kind of woman he wants.

In the post, Amobi stated that he would rather marry a "respectful and teachable illiterate' than a disrespectful literate woman.

Source: Legit.ng