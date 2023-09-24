The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has opened admissions for its Chinese language programmes

The programmes, offered by the Confucius Institute, include Chinese proficiency classes, business Chinese classes, culinary classes, and dance classes

Enrolling in these courses can provide students with valuable language skills, international job opportunities, scholarship prospects for studies in China, etc., according to UNILAG

The admission, according to a statement sighted by Legit.ng, is open to interested members of the university community and the general public.

The Confucius Institute runs the programme.

Chinese language at UNILAG: Available courses

Interested Nigerians and others willing to learn the Chinese Language can enrol in any of the following available classes:

Chinese Proficiency Classes (HSK 1-6)

Business Chinese Classes

Chinese Culinary Classes

Chinese Dance Classes

Benefits of learning Chinese language at UNILAG

The university listed some benefits students who enrol for the Chinese language programmes stand to gain.

These include:

Opportunity to acquire a new language skill

International job placements with United Nations agencies, International NGOs, multinational corporations, etc.

Translating and interpreting job offers

Scholarship opportunities for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Studies in China.

Job recruitment with Chinese Companies within and outside Nigeria.

Enhanced international exposure and knowledge.

How the programmes will be run

According to UNILAG, classes hold on weekdays and weekends at the Confucius Institute, which is located behind the Faculty of Arts.

The varsity added that the tuition fees for the programmes are "very affordable" while it posted the phone number to contact for further details on its website.

