In what appeared to be a relationship break up, a Nigerian youth was seen pushing his girlfriend out of his house

His girlfriend was emotional and struggled with him amid tears as she refused to leave the premises

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people tackled the young man for treating his estranged girlfriend in that manner

A video of a young Nigerian man pushing his girlfriend out of his house after their break up has stirred reactions on social media.

In the clip seen on TikTok, the youth, in a white singlet and shorts, was behind the lady as he tried to forcefully evict her from the premises.

She refused to leave the premises.

Source: TikTok

Amid tears, the lady struggled with her boyfriend and refused to vacate the premises. A man on the scene, believed to be her estranged lover's pal, tried to help her out of the premises.

Reacting to criticisms from netizens, the boyfriend claimed she cheated on him which led to his action. He said:

"We first buy am iPhone 7plus then change am to X, now where she cheat we collect the X give her the 7plus back."

Watch the video below:

People tackle her boyfriend for his treatment of her

maddieloves6 said:

"Biko help me ooh.

"Am I d only girl dat doesn't cry after a heartbreak.

"Maybe I need prayers."

Doris Kelly said:

"Make una still let us feel love small even if we breakup like this e nr go too pain us at leats na experience."

user7034756451192 said:

"4gt about fine face this People can cheat for Africa expecially when you have done alot for them, am a livin witness."

Pretty benisa said:

"Why will he push her like that someone you said you love."

user1232921193730 said:

"Omo the girl fine nii ooo....sha na normal stuff nii... December don dey reach..."

dennis tolu said:

"To that lovely lady I pray you find someone who would love you unconditionally and take you to greater heights."

eke sammy said:

"The girl fine, but normally for the guy to push jer that way she must have cheated nd d guy found out."

Source: Legit.ng