A surprised father has shared a video of his smart little daughter spying on him while he used his phone at home

Netizens were amazed by the baby girl's quick reflexes and her ability to look away immediately after she was caught

In the hilarious video, the girl's father attributed his daughter's intelligence to her mother's intense training

In a funny video that has gone viral on social media, a father revealed an epic moment with his little daughter.

The footage showed the father using his phone while the curious baby girl watched intently, seemingly comprehending his actions.

Startled by her father's gaze, the little girl quickly averted her eyes, as if she had been taught to do so.

Proud dad credits mum's training for daughter's skills

Captioning the video, the proud father expressed his admiration for his daughter's observant behaviour.

He attributed her impressive skills to the training provided by her mother.

Netizens applaud baby's intelligence and protective instinct

The video garnered widespread attention on social media, with netizens expressing their amazement at the baby girl's intelligence and swift reactions.

Many speculated that she might have been reading or understanding what her father was doing on his phone.

Additionally, online users commended the little one for appearing to look out for her mother, as the man's caption suggested that she had been trained well.

@freshoodboy reacted:

“Bro wttf that lil baby fast af.”

@imsofavored commented:

“She staring like she can read.”

@bigsam6060realog said:

“She's the definition of Smartness.”

@patriciadelo8 reacted:

“She just can't believe all the things she is reading.”

@jamalwademusic said:

“She reading it like I know "dang oh well" he ain't cheating on my mom.”

@keefe_of_eighty_six said:

“It looks like she's reading out loud.”

@krymimusic said:

“Is it just me or the baby's lips were slightly moving cos she was actually reading?”

@memo_don said:

“She's like "Ohh that's what you've been going.”

@whitwhit_did_it reacted:

“Babies be in your phone screen like they can read.”

@kiing_eb said:

“She switched from being on his business to minding hers in 0.01 lightspeed sec."

Viral video of little girl peeping into dad's phone

