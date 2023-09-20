A Nigerian lady has shared a video of a baby who recently lost her mother to the cold hands of death

The baby's father sadly used his money for the mother's hospital bills, leaving the baby without essential items such as toiletries and food

Netizens expressed deep sympathy for the baby in the comments section of the video and many offered to help

A lady with the handle @bbyfisat has posted heartbreaking footage of a baby who just lost her mother.

The video aimed to raise awareness about the baby's situation and the need for support for the child.

Video of little baby who lost mum Photo credit: @bbyfisat/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Baby's father in need of cash to take care of daughter

Bbyfisat explained that the baby's father exhausted his funds on the mother's hospital bills, leaving the baby without the necessary supplies.

The video therefore served as an urgent plea for assistance to provide the baby with essential items such as toiletries and food.

With the power of social media, individuals can assist and also make a positive impact on the baby's life.

Reactions trail video of baby who lost mum

Netizens who watched the video were deeply moved by the baby's plight.

In the comments section, many expressed their sympathy and concern for the baby's well-being.

@Kiki'sworld reacted:

“My mood just changed.”

@elismuturi commented:

“What happened? hope daddy is there for this baby.”

@user1290500266941 said:

“Please let me adopt her.”

@user1861888588211 said:

“May God be with you in times like this.”

@mbhele339 commented:

“May I have her please I will raise her like my own. Such beautiful and young kid deserve a mother's love.”

@Baloyibaoyi Baloyi said:

“So sorry baby God will take of you.”

@sandpaper reacted:

“Sorry but Almighty God will see her through amen.”

@ekenecent reacted:

“Jesus! am so sorry little one. I pray God be with you and guide you.”

Watch the video below:

Woman dies while giving birth to daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that like any doting mother, Kelli Tyler was excited that the day to give birth to her 5th baby had finally arrived. The 35-year-old, therefore, went to social media and made a post excitedly announcing that she was headed to the hospital to deliver.

Unknown to the mother of four and her followers, she would never walk out of the facility alive again. Tyler's mother Julie Roach shared the heartbreaking development on Facebook, disclosing that her daughter suffered from a blocked artery caused by a foreign body, such as a blood clot or an air bubble.

"Her medical team at Mercy worked above and beyond to revive her. After almost two hours, they pronounced her gone," she wrote. Julie added that Tyler's baby Jaylee had her own trauma of unresponsiveness and was transported to OU Children's. The good news is that despite having been born through a traumatic process, the newborn is doing well.

Source: Legit.ng