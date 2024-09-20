Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Preview, Undercard, Venue, Date and Time

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois will see two exciting boxers clash inside the Wembley Stadium in London

The much-anticipated bout is scheduled to headline an impressive fight card with the IBF heavyweight title at stake

Since losing consecutive fights to Oleksandr Usyk, AJ has recorded four straight wins, but he takes on Dubois, who boasts an impressive record

Anthony Joshua is billed to take on Daniel Dubois for the IBF world heavyweight title at the Wembley Stadium in London.

AJ could become a three-time world champion should he defeat his British compatriot in the much-anticipated bout.

After back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, the former two-time world champion restored his pedigree with victories in his last four bouts.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois is slated for the Wembley Stadium. Photo: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

He hopes to maintain his comeback when he takes on the impressive 27-year-old this weekend.

Dubois claimed the heavyweight championship after Usyk relinquished the title earlier this year.

Anthony Joshua stats

AJ has so far registered 28 wins and three losses, including 25 KOs in his professional boxing career.

He revived his career after losses to Usyk in 2021 and 2022 and recorded four straight wins.

Last March, the Nigerian Descent landed a devastating punch to defeat former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

Daniel Dubois stats

Dubois has registered 21 wins in his professional boxing career, including 20 KOs. Seat Unique reports that Dubois has lost two fights, both by knockout, to Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce.

Known as "Dynamite," the exciting is renowned for his preference for very short fights, as most of his bout end within the first two rounds, Marca reports.

When is Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois' fight?

The highly anticipated bout is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, at the famous Wembley Stadium.

What time does Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois start?

The event will commence at 4pm UK time, with an impressive undercard to kick off things.

The main bout is predicted to begin around 9:45pm.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois undercard

Tyler Denny vs Hamza Sheeraz — EBU European middleweight title fight

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington — IBF and IBO super featherweight title fight

Ishmael Davis vs Josh Kelly — 12-round middleweight fight

Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson — WBO interim light heavyweight title fight

Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley — 10-round lightweight fight

Adesanya predicts Joshua to win

Legit.ng earlier reported that UFC fighter Israel Adesanya staked huge cash on the heavyweight title fight between British boxers Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois.

The Last Stylebender backed Joshua to win the fight between the 10th and 12th rounds.

He shared a photo of him and Joshua and a screenshot of his stake, while his caption invokes a Yoruba deity, Ògún, the god of iron, to settle the beef in the fight.

