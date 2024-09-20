A former member of the Lord's Chosen has bared her mind on the viral incredible testimonies coming out of the church

According to the lady, she was a fervent Lord's Chosen member for seven years and quit on her own volition

She shared the sad things she noticed in her life as a Lord's Chosen member and the gains she recorded as a member

An ex-Lord's Chosen church member, Mercy, has revealed she quit the church for personal reasons.

Mercy was recently interviewed by a content creator, @kobokovlog, and she bared her mind on the "I'm a Chosen" trend and her time as a full-time member.

Mercy joined Lord's Chosen in 2014. Photo Credit: @kobokovlog

Mercy's time in Lord's Chosen church

Mercy told @kobokovlog that she joined the Lord's Chosen in 2014 and left willingly around 2021. Her old pictures as a member of the church were attached to the interview video. On her time in the church, Mercy said she was very active and did not miss a single crusade.

Her statements in part read:

"I worshipped in Chosen for like seven years. After seven years, I decided to leave...I was a strong Chosen. I was a youth intercessor, an adult intercessor, I was the assistant sisters coordinator, I was an online revivalist, I was in so many groups. I was in sanctuary keepers department.

"...I never missed even one crusade. We used to have crusade back to back. I never missed even one. They know me well in Calabar."

Mercy speaks on Lord's Chosen miracles

When quizzed about whether she believes the unusual testimonies from Lord's Chosen members flying around, Mercy said:

"There is God in Chosen. It is just that things dey and things dey. But for the miracle, e dey happen...Some (miracles) are real and some are dreams."

The interviewer tried severally to get Mercy to share why she left, but she declined. Mercy, however, said she would spill secrets if pressed.

"...I said there is Chosen and there is Chosen indeed... Every church get secret."

Mercy added that she noticed that people kept encountering miracles, but it always eluded her.

Watch his video below:

Netizens react to the ex-Chosen member's story

prettyluchi04 said:

"Am a chosen n was once a chosen indeed an intercessor n choirester leader…. Truth am no longer serious now but there is no hidden secret….. I have received my testimonies a lot but had to leave."

pleasant.92 said:

"I attended chosen in Abuja for almost a year and I can attest is a good church and also go healing from stomach ulcer, what you don’t believe can’t work for you. Don’t why we keep mocking our faith."

Vater cyprain said:

"I’m a chosen for over 20 years and I quit because man need to make higher vision in wealth…. Chosen remains the best salvation church."

aunty nurse said:

"I swear this lady is saying the truth chosen finish my Aunty's life."

Debere said:

"Sister na lie the is not like chosen indeed I'm also a chosen member for 28 good years now."

user91585760195 said:

"No tell any secret bcos the people that tell chosen secret we no hear from them again."

KINGERIMA94 said:

"Abeg make she rest, there’s nothing wrong with the church make we forget cruise."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had narrated an encounter that made her family switch from the Catholic church to the Lord's Chosen.

Lady shares how family quit Lord's Chosen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had opened up about her family's ordeal that made them quit the Lord's Chosen church.

@thisischioma_x stated that she is not a "Chosen" and narrated her family's shocking experience with the church. In a TikTok video, @thisischioma_x explained that her father, an Igbo man, married her mum, a Yoruba, and made her switch to his Lord's, Chosen church.

The lady recounted that at a time her brother lost the use of his legs as a result of a nurse's wrong injection when he fell ill. @thisischioma_x said her parents kept taking her brother to the Lord's Chosen church in a wheelchair, hoping for a miracle.

