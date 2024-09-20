A Nigerian lady has lamented bitterly on TikTok after a man ran away during their first date and left her with a bill of N69k

In a video, she narrated how they linked up during her friend's live stream on TikTok and agreed to go on a date

During the date, she shared what she ordered and what the man ordered before he vanished into thin air

A disgruntled lady, @michealtemilola101, has blasted one Pablo Richie for leaving her with a bill of N69k and running away during their first date.

@michealtemilola101, who spoke in Yoruba, displayed the TikTok account and pictures of her date as she dragged him on the social media platform.

The displeased lady laid curses on her date. Photo Credit: @michealtemilola101

Source: TikTok

How she met her date

@michealtemilola101 revealed she met him during her friend's live stream. Describing Pablo as a fan, she said he asked her out and even told her to come with her friend.

On the date, she said he also showed up with a friend and they made their orders. Their orders included fish and Four Cousins wine.

Pablo suddenly got up to take a call and his friend excused himself to use the gents, only for her to realise that they had fled.

Pablo given 24 hours

The visibly pissed lady cursed Pablo for running away and vowed to deal with him on TikTok.

She shared how she and her friend eventually footed the bill and gave Pablo 24 hours to pay up his part or face the consequences.

Her TikTok video has gone viral.

Netizens react to her call out

Alomoney_1 said:

"That’s why it’s always advisable when you go out make sure you eat and take what you can afford at that point in time….why fish and four cousin… person wee you don’t know before…"

kennyDaisi said:

"Do you people know the meaning of FANS ….any small Follwers an live streaming turn it to fansi mi."

CHARITY_M99 said:

"If you see ordinary name like Ayo,Ola.shola you won’t go 😂 but you hear Pablo 😂😂Opor Leti.eyan bilikisu mado milo 😂papa supeh."

OFFICIAL M A Y O R🤭🫥said:

"Person invite you come party you still carry frd come, some people to do ooo."

Mickey said:

"Pablo brotherhood is proud of you 😂😂.

"Awon werey na to dey order them sabi."

Oyinkan2503 said:

"Olayinka brain is a chosen you this girl who are you."

BROTHER SEYI said:

"Pablo Richie turn Pablo Japa.

"Omolomo ninu ijoba Tinubu egba eja gba four cousin."

Source: Legit.ng