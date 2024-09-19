The PDP crisis is not appearing ending anytime soon as some governors of the party publicly reject the announcement of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state

Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the PDP governors' forum, recently hinted about the possibility of sacking the acting national chairman, Umar Damagum

But no less than two PDP governors have kicked against the comment while publicly expressing their support for the embattled Damagum

The crisis rocking the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appeared not to end, as the governors elected on the party platform started sharing dissenting opinions about the status of the acting national chairman, Umar Damagum.

Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the PDP governors' forum and governor of Bauchi state, recently hinted at removing Damagum when he announced plans to return the national chairmanship to the North Central region.

PDP governors divided over Damagum's seat Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Governor Muhammad emphasized that the current acting national chairman from the North East is a "constitutional aberration" since the position should be filled by someone from the region that previously held it.

He believes North Central has long deserved this position and is committed to working with the chairman and party members to ensure it is achieved.

PDP governors contradict Bala Mohammed

However, other governors of the party have started sharing a dissenting voice on the position of their counterpart in Bauchi.

This is as Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa and his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde, expressed their support for the embattled Damagum.

Governor Makinde expressed his opposition to removing Damagum from his position on Wednesday, September 19. He stressed that this isn't the right time for leadership changes within the opposition party, especially with the Edo State governorship election just around the corner.

Later in the day, Governor Fintiri took to his social media page and disclosed his support for Damagum, saying, "his leadership has restored public confidence, and we are confident he will steer the party to greater heights."

Governor Adeleke denies endorsing Damagum

On the contrary, the Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, has denied endorsing the embattled Damagum, adding that he stood by the party's constitution.

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor said he supported the PDP governors' decision to give North Central the chairmanship position.

The statement reads in part:

“Our party must adhere to its Constitution at this critical time and at all times. That is the way to build a responsible political party."

See the governors' tweet here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng