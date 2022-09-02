A little girl has gone viral and attracted the attention of social media users after a photo showed her peeping into her father's phone

It was as if the girl wanted to pick out hidden information from the father's phone as she looked with side eyes when he was operating it

While some people said the girl may have been sent by her mother, others contended that it was just an innocent look

A girl who appears to be spying on her father's smartphone has generated serious controversy on social media.

This came after a photo showed the girl looking stylishly when her father was operating his phone.

The way the girl stared at the phone like a spy have elicited reactions. Photo credit: @limyyjuice.

Source: Twitter

She was spying, some say

Social media users have gone to town with varying interpretations of the photo, with some arguing strongly that the girl was out on a mission.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Some, however, advocated that the girl was innocent and that the way she looked at the phone probably meant nothing in the long run.

See the full tweet below:

Social media reactions

The photo has not gone unnoticed as Twitter users immediately shared varying opinions. See some of the interesting reactions below:

@AjomDebbie said:

"I honestly don't see why a mother would want to ruin her child thus. At this age, this little girl is supposed to be having a loving, sneaky-free relationship with her father."

@onyigloria2000 commented:

"The fact that you would think this extreme tells more about you than you know. Let's assume he is being unfaithful. Can't he respect his family and do it at a private time?"

@khofo_ said:

"Aunty is just waiting for him to be done so that she can watch cocomelon."

@Excel_cake commented:

"Them never grow up them don Dey peep person fone fear my gender."

Nigerian lady reveals how she met her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that a Nigerian woman shared the story of how she met her husband in a hotel.

According to the woman, she met her husband at a hotel where she had visited with her boyfriend.

She said she fell in love with the man at first sight and it later resulted in marriage.

Source: Legit.ng