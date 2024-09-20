A Nigerian lady has signed out of school after successfully completing her studies within five years

The lady is however trending online due to what she wore on the day she wrote her final examination

Her sign-out shirt had photos of Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme popularly called Aki and Pawpaw

A Nigerian lady is overwhelmed with joy because she has graduated from school.

As soon as she wrote her final examination, the lady took to TikTok to celebrate massively.

The lady celebrated her graduation with a unique shirt. Photo credit: TikTok/@ceo_enny.

Source: TikTok

A post she made on TikTok is trending because of the unique way she dressed.

The lady, @ceo_ennyy indicated that she spent five tough years in school before graduating.

The white signout shirt she wore featured images of Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme, who are popularly known as Aki and Pawpaw.

The images showed the legendary actors in different postures and expressions for each of the years she spent in school.

The fifth photo showed Osita Iheme in a convivial mood as he submitted what appeared to be a school project.

The illustrations represented the lady's struggles in school and how she finally triumphed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady signs out from school

@Itegrace said:

"This outfit trend pass the face; Nora posted this shirt on her Whatsapp status on her sign-out day."

@Folarin Eniola said:

"Please when was your signout? I hope it wasn’t on my birthday as we have a lot of things in common."

@OMOTENIOLA said:

"So na you wear this outfit? I screenshot am for phone."

@Jameelah Balogun said:

"Not Mee screenshotting for my sign-out."

@GOODLUCK said:

"You and that other guy that used Sabinus."

@A_nitaar said:

"I literally just took the screenshot on IG."

Man graduates from Babcock University

In a related story, a Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours and he shared his joy after the ceremony.

The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state.

Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng