A school teacher has shared an amazing video of a little girl who spoke fluently with a great accent on TikTok

In the video, the little girl taught her fellow pupils that English spelling is not a proper guide to its pronunciation

The smart kid further listed some of the words containing the letter 'A' but differ in the way it was pronounced

A video of a little Nigerian girl speaking boldly and fluently with a nice accent has surprised netizens.

In the impressive video, she talked about how English words vary in pronunciation and spelling.

She stated that the spelling of an English word is a poor guide to how the word is pronounced.

She also gave examples of words with the letter 'A' which sounded differently when pronounced.

"The English spelling is a poor guide to its pronunciation. This simply means that English words are not pronounced the same way they are spelt or written", she said.

Social media reactions

The video has attracted lots of reactions from netizens.

@Jhoo-Deet said:

"Phonetics! the shortest cut to speaking and writing."

@Ish wrote:

"I’m thrilled!"

@Gracie added:

"Effortlessly."

@kanyinsola replied:

"That caption was what I was trying to think of all these years but I just knew they were spelt differently which confused many na copy and paste."

@Sean Julius reacted:

"Amazing!"

@chiamaka replied:

"Who is this child?"

@Myne said:

"I just always have to visit this page everyday."

@jen_n_yfer commented:

"She's soooo pretty"

@Sugarplum8 reacted:

"Bravo!"

Watch the video below:

Nigerian kid with oyinbo accent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an intelligent little girl has gone viral on social media because of her nice Oyinbo accent.

The girl spoke English Language in a stunning way that has won her so many admirers. In the short TikTok video posted by @lifeofthetwins7, the girl was questioned by a woman believed to be her mother.

She was asked asked why her legs were dirty after she came back from school. She explained that she was playing in the sand. The woman could not understand her properly and promptly complained about how she spoke.

