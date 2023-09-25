A tenant was angry when she got back from a trip and realised her landlord got into her apartment with an extra key

The lady said the man fixed things they had always been fighting about just because she would soon be leaving

Many Nigerians who watched her video and saw her belongings said it is always good to change the lock of a newly rented apartment

A Nigerian lady has made a video to narrate how her landlord gained entry into her apartment when she was away.

She (@marysmart_) said she was shocked to know he had an extra key. The lady was also surprised that the man finally fixed the things she had been complaining about just when she was ready to vacate the house.

The lady checked out her belongings to make sure they are complete. Photo source: @marysmart

Source: TikTok

The compound had also been made beautiful. Her bathroom was tiled. Some of the bad doors were also fixed.

Trouble started when the lady could get a bag that contained her soap and other personal things. He went to the landlord and asked, and a fight ensued.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

iremii_deh said:

"This is why most people change their lock, some landlord be moving mad."

DEYEMI said:

"I always change my lock whenever I rent apartment ,ion care if the landlord give me the keys completely or not."

Lizzie said:

"Ondo landlords and wahala hope he doesn't curse Sha cause half of them does that."

summy963 said:

"Landlond no fit do me this one o I no send anybody papa."

ITEOLUWAKISHI said:

"Always change locks after getting a new apartment."

Claire said:

"I changed my apartment locked immediately I moved in."

ayobamielizabeth6 said:

"Tell him you lost your money."

The lady replied:

"Someone actually said I should do that,my church mind won’t allow me."

Juliee said:

"Na wa o. That's creepy. I would really hate the thought of someone touching my things when I'm not there."

