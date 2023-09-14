Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Lady Moves Abroad After Renting House, Sweeps House Clean, Says Landlord Blessed Her
People

Nigerian Lady Moves Abroad After Renting House, Sweeps House Clean, Says Landlord Blessed Her

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian lady who relocated abroad made sure to clean out her Nigerian apartment when moving out
  • The Nigerian lady said her landlord's intense prayer that she would relocate abroad became a reality
  • People who heard that she would be putting some of her things up for sale commented on how cute the apartment was

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

A pretty lady who relocated abroad with her boyfriend talked about her rented apartment in Nigeria.

The lady (@beautynain) said it is important always to pray for a good house to aid one's blessings.

Relocation to abroad/Rented apartment in Nigeria.
The lady cleaned her rented apartment before moving out. Photo source: @beautynain
Source: TikTok

Renting before relocating abroad

When she rented her apartment, her landlord prayed that she would become a better person and have the opportunity to go abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She thought it was a lie until everything fell into place, and she relocated to her promised land after a year. Her mirror, among others, looked lovely.

Many Nigerians agreed that, like other essential things in life, having a spiritually sound home is great. The lady tidied he rented apartment.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Balogun Wuraola Munirat said:

"I can remember when you put that wall paper in your toilet, how time flies sha."

Ifeoma Chiejina said:

"I always clean the apartment when I’m moving out."

Barakat said:

"@sammie785 better landlord."

Princess Joyce said:

"Not my Landlord though… because God go really punish that man for Wetin him do me.. he will never know what peace is."

Jhane_ said:

"I tap in into your blessing been following you for a while now."

thetravelpadi said:

"Awwn, this is a really nice gesture. Congratulations on your Japa success."

Special said:

"Hi, how much is your rent and what’s the location, and state please?"

Ijeomaaaaa_ said:

"But why buy a carpet when the floor was tiled?"

Beatrice said:

"Location please. I’m house hunting."

Nigerian lady relocated to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty lady captured her relocation story in a short video as she moved from Nigeria to Canada.

Before her move abroad, the lady (@amieecole) went to a salon and treated herself well. She fixed nails and eyelashes. She relocated on a Candian student visa. The settled in the country fast.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel