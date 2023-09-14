A Nigerian lady who relocated abroad made sure to clean out her Nigerian apartment when moving out

The Nigerian lady said her landlord's intense prayer that she would relocate abroad became a reality

People who heard that she would be putting some of her things up for sale commented on how cute the apartment was

A pretty lady who relocated abroad with her boyfriend talked about her rented apartment in Nigeria.

The lady (@beautynain) said it is important always to pray for a good house to aid one's blessings.

The lady cleaned her rented apartment before moving out. Photo source: @beautynain

Source: TikTok

Renting before relocating abroad

When she rented her apartment, her landlord prayed that she would become a better person and have the opportunity to go abroad.

She thought it was a lie until everything fell into place, and she relocated to her promised land after a year. Her mirror, among others, looked lovely.

Many Nigerians agreed that, like other essential things in life, having a spiritually sound home is great. The lady tidied he rented apartment.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Balogun Wuraola Munirat said:

"I can remember when you put that wall paper in your toilet, how time flies sha."

Ifeoma Chiejina said:

"I always clean the apartment when I’m moving out."

Barakat said:

"@sammie785 better landlord."

Princess Joyce said:

"Not my Landlord though… because God go really punish that man for Wetin him do me.. he will never know what peace is."

Jhane_ said:

"I tap in into your blessing been following you for a while now."

thetravelpadi said:

"Awwn, this is a really nice gesture. Congratulations on your Japa success."

Special said:

"Hi, how much is your rent and what’s the location, and state please?"

Ijeomaaaaa_ said:

"But why buy a carpet when the floor was tiled?"

Beatrice said:

"Location please. I’m house hunting."

