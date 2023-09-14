Nigerian Lady Moves Abroad After Renting House, Sweeps House Clean, Says Landlord Blessed Her
- A Nigerian lady who relocated abroad made sure to clean out her Nigerian apartment when moving out
- The Nigerian lady said her landlord's intense prayer that she would relocate abroad became a reality
- People who heard that she would be putting some of her things up for sale commented on how cute the apartment was
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A pretty lady who relocated abroad with her boyfriend talked about her rented apartment in Nigeria.
The lady (@beautynain) said it is important always to pray for a good house to aid one's blessings.
Renting before relocating abroad
When she rented her apartment, her landlord prayed that she would become a better person and have the opportunity to go abroad.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
She thought it was a lie until everything fell into place, and she relocated to her promised land after a year. Her mirror, among others, looked lovely.
Many Nigerians agreed that, like other essential things in life, having a spiritually sound home is great. The lady tidied he rented apartment.
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Balogun Wuraola Munirat said:
"I can remember when you put that wall paper in your toilet, how time flies sha."
Ifeoma Chiejina said:
"I always clean the apartment when I’m moving out."
Barakat said:
"@sammie785 better landlord."
Princess Joyce said:
"Not my Landlord though… because God go really punish that man for Wetin him do me.. he will never know what peace is."
Jhane_ said:
"I tap in into your blessing been following you for a while now."
thetravelpadi said:
"Awwn, this is a really nice gesture. Congratulations on your Japa success."
Special said:
"Hi, how much is your rent and what’s the location, and state please?"
Ijeomaaaaa_ said:
"But why buy a carpet when the floor was tiled?"
Beatrice said:
"Location please. I’m house hunting."
Nigerian lady relocated to Canada
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty lady captured her relocation story in a short video as she moved from Nigeria to Canada.
Before her move abroad, the lady (@amieecole) went to a salon and treated herself well. She fixed nails and eyelashes. She relocated on a Candian student visa. The settled in the country fast.
Source: Legit.ng