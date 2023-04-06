A beautiful Nigerian lady who deals in perfumes has shared a video of the renovation she carried out on her newly rented shop

A wall and the flooring were broken in the shop to enhance the interior decor of the business centre

Nigerians thronged the lady's comment section to congratulate her for a job well done and on the success of her new shop

A hardworking Nigerian lady, @melaniegoddess1, selling perfume and cosmetics, captured the moment she renovated the shop she rented for her business.

At the beginning of the video, a labourer could be seen in front of a broken wall with smithereens of blocks all around him.

Many people congratulated the lady on her new shop. Photo source: @melaniegoddess1

Lady tiles her shop

It looked like two rooms were merged to make the lady's business centre bigger. After that, everywhere was tiled, and the ceilings were repainted. She also installed lights.

With modern pieces of furniture moved in, the place had a beautiful transformation. The beauty in the shop shines in comparison to the old look of the building's exterior.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 60 comments with more than 1,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@OSHOFFAMUREDE said:

"I’m The Happiest Person Alive Rn….. Congratulations Mines."

@olabisiwuraola8 said:

"Congratulations."

@God's pet said:

"What do you sell?"

She replied:

"Fragrance and cosmetics."

@user8561159194799 said:

"Grace upon grace."

@omodano asked:

"Congrats. Did you inform your landlord before renovating. Please how much was teh renovation cost?"

@diva rose said:

"More grace congratulation."

@OSHOFFAMUREDE said:

"Kimonnnnnnnnnn!!!!!!"

@oromidayo oluwashegumidogo said:

"Congratulations more sales more customers more gain more achievement more blessing."

@kelvin3435 said:

"God pls I want too do dis for my wife."

