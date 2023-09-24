Global site navigation

Man Buys Lady Brand New Mercedes Benz GLE, iPhone 15, Plot of Land, She Screams in Public
Man Buys Lady Brand New Mercedes Benz GLE, iPhone 15, Plot of Land, She Screams in Public

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A lady was over the moon as her boyfriend bought a tear-rubber Mercedes Benz GLE to celebrate her birthday
  • Accompanying the new Benz were one piece of the new iPhone 15 and a plot of land to build a house
  • Many well-wishers surrounded the lady as she went gaga from the excitement of getting a new red car

A young lady shouted and almost passed out when she saw the brand new Mercedes Benz her lover got her as a birthday gift.

The Mercedes Benz was covered in a big red box. She lost control when she was given the key as her friends told her to calm down.

New Mercedes Benz gift/Lady got iPhone 15.
The lady screamed in a video when she saw the Benz. Photo source: @mckpolokpolo1
Source: TikTok

iPhone 15 & Mercedes Benz GLE as birthday gifts

According to @mckpolokpolo1, who shared her video, her lover also got her an iPhone 15 and a plot of land.

The celebration of the gifts was massive. Shouts of joy rented the air as well-wishers felt how happy the birthday lady was in a video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Edwin said:

"Juju done work for odogu body no wonder."

swagger_MBR said:

"Imagine Odogu comes out to say it’s a prank."

Dynastie Royale said:

"It’s odogwu not odogu. Congrats shaa."

Students Journalist.. said:

"Odogu knows what he will get back."

Choice said:

"Baba God i see what you are doing for others my man has the heart of giving please bless him beyond his expectations so he can do more for me."

Big Rukylex said:

"I escort other girls come life."

Unbothered Quin said:

"Which app una for Dey download this men."

Denny said:

"If it’s genuine I tap into it and God will do more for you."

LUXTEE said:

"Omo God bless me I need to give her the world I need to represent my zone even if it doesn’t last forever I just want to put her in this kind of mood."

Man gave lady his ATM card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man shared a video showing the moment he approached a young lady in a supermarket.

The man (@official_mrbluemax) gave her his ATM card and said she could shop for whatever she wanted with it, provided that she did not exceed the amount on the card.

