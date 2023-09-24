A lady was over the moon as her boyfriend bought a tear-rubber Mercedes Benz GLE to celebrate her birthday

Accompanying the new Benz were one piece of the new iPhone 15 and a plot of land to build a house

Many well-wishers surrounded the lady as she went gaga from the excitement of getting a new red car

A young lady shouted and almost passed out when she saw the brand new Mercedes Benz her lover got her as a birthday gift.

The Mercedes Benz was covered in a big red box. She lost control when she was given the key as her friends told her to calm down.

The lady screamed in a video when she saw the Benz. Photo source: @mckpolokpolo1

iPhone 15 & Mercedes Benz GLE as birthday gifts

According to @mckpolokpolo1, who shared her video, her lover also got her an iPhone 15 and a plot of land.

The celebration of the gifts was massive. Shouts of joy rented the air as well-wishers felt how happy the birthday lady was in a video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Edwin said:

"Juju done work for odogu body no wonder."

swagger_MBR said:

"Imagine Odogu comes out to say it’s a prank."

Dynastie Royale said:

"It’s odogwu not odogu. Congrats shaa."

Students Journalist.. said:

"Odogu knows what he will get back."

Choice said:

"Baba God i see what you are doing for others my man has the heart of giving please bless him beyond his expectations so he can do more for me."

Big Rukylex said:

"I escort other girls come life."

Unbothered Quin said:

"Which app una for Dey download this men."

Denny said:

"If it’s genuine I tap into it and God will do more for you."

LUXTEE said:

"Omo God bless me I need to give her the world I need to represent my zone even if it doesn’t last forever I just want to put her in this kind of mood."

