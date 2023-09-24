Man Buys Lady Brand New Mercedes Benz GLE, iPhone 15, Plot of Land, She Screams in Public
- A lady was over the moon as her boyfriend bought a tear-rubber Mercedes Benz GLE to celebrate her birthday
- Accompanying the new Benz were one piece of the new iPhone 15 and a plot of land to build a house
- Many well-wishers surrounded the lady as she went gaga from the excitement of getting a new red car
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
A young lady shouted and almost passed out when she saw the brand new Mercedes Benz her lover got her as a birthday gift.
The Mercedes Benz was covered in a big red box. She lost control when she was given the key as her friends told her to calm down.
iPhone 15 & Mercedes Benz GLE as birthday gifts
According to @mckpolokpolo1, who shared her video, her lover also got her an iPhone 15 and a plot of land.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The celebration of the gifts was massive. Shouts of joy rented the air as well-wishers felt how happy the birthday lady was in a video.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Edwin said:
"Juju done work for odogu body no wonder."
swagger_MBR said:
"Imagine Odogu comes out to say it’s a prank."
Dynastie Royale said:
"It’s odogwu not odogu. Congrats shaa."
Students Journalist.. said:
"Odogu knows what he will get back."
Choice said:
"Baba God i see what you are doing for others my man has the heart of giving please bless him beyond his expectations so he can do more for me."
Big Rukylex said:
"I escort other girls come life."
Unbothered Quin said:
"Which app una for Dey download this men."
Denny said:
"If it’s genuine I tap into it and God will do more for you."
LUXTEE said:
"Omo God bless me I need to give her the world I need to represent my zone even if it doesn’t last forever I just want to put her in this kind of mood."
Man gave lady his ATM card
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man shared a video showing the moment he approached a young lady in a supermarket.
The man (@official_mrbluemax) gave her his ATM card and said she could shop for whatever she wanted with it, provided that she did not exceed the amount on the card.
Source: Legit.ng