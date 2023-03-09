A Nigerian man has come out to tell the story of what he went through in the hands of a Lagos landlord

In a story he posted on Twitter, the man said he rented a house in the city and spent millions to renovate it

But he was shocked that just after six months of moving into the house, the landlord slammed him with a quit notice

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A Nigerian man has narrated how a landlord chased him out of his apartment after six months.

The man, identified on Twitter as @folastag said the painful part is that he used his money to renovate the house.

The landlord issued a quit notice after the house was renovated by the tenant. Photo credit: Twitter/@folastag and Yana Iskayeva/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to him, he moved into the apartment after spending millions to put it to his taste.

Lagos landlord called out for giving man quit notice after 6 months

He was surprised when the landlord suddenly slammed him with a quit notice without any good reason.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The landlord claimed that he wanted to put the house to family use, and hence he wanted it to be empty.

He wrote on Twitter:

"I went through one of the worst experiences of my life between August 2022 and January 2023. After moving into a new space in February 2022, spending millions to renovate and set up the space. The Landlord issued a quit notice exactly 6 months after."

Another surprising thing is that the landlord has put up the house for lease after he chased away the initial tenant.

He said the landlord is a stalker who randomly walks around the compound naked.

The young man tweeted:

"He is a stalker, who enters the roof at random times to peep at tenants. He randomly walks naked around the house (even during the day)."

See his tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@OgbeniDipo said:

"So sorry about your experience. This is sad."

@TomiwaImmanuel commented:

"Sigh. This thing is happening all over Lagos, and it’s so infuriating. So sorry you had to experience this, Fola. I hope you’re settled now?"

Lady builds house for her parents

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who lives abroad built a big house for her parents.

According to the lady, she strived hard to put up the structure for her parents, who have sacrificed for the family.

A heartwarming video showed when the man and his wife walked into the apartment to possess it.

Source: Legit.ng