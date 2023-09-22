For resembling Marlian Music signee, Zinoleesky, a man almost got into trouble with a group of young men

The man stopped him on the road after noticing the striking resemblance to the Many Things crooner

Mixed reactions trailed a video showing the moment the young men confronted the ignorant 'aboki'

An 'aboki' who resembles singer Oniyide Azeez, popularly known as Zinoleesky, has gone viral on social media.

In the wake of Mohbad's death, ordinary Nigerians who bear a resemblance to Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Zinoleesky have been targeted by angry fans.

They confronted the man who looks like Zinoleesky. Photo Credit: @jusr_rexi

Source: TikTok

In the viral TikTok clip which has amassed over 800k views, the young man, who was pushing a two-tyred carriage, was stopped by the men.

Apparently, the 'aboki' did not know of his resemblance to Zinolessky. The men stopped him, with one of them questioning why he looks like the Many Things crooner.

They afterwards let him be. The clip left people in stitches.

Watch the video below:

People react to seeing Zinoleesky's lookalike

West Nation said:

"Bundle am go Benin first...

"Make Benin people dey use am hold body first before we go find the real one."

Godwin_jr said:

''If he resembles zino what do you want us to do. you guys should not hurt that boy oo."

DEEZY BOY said:

"You can never tell me that's not zino na zino be that just ask him where his boss dey they think sey them be wise dey disguise."

Finesse2X said:

"I know him that’s zino’s younger brother he’s behaving as if he no no nothing."

Michelle Ella Jay said:

"Justice for Aboki ooooo, Aboki wey no sabi Z, not to talk of Zino. wahala dey oooo."

User246899431 said:

"E fit be zino ooo maybe e see how things Dey e say make e turn to aboki so no body go know."

Cindy Dorian Baby said:

"Make una target am well then modulate am, wear am 500 before we catch the real zino embezzle with it oo."

Zinoleesky removes Marlian Music from his bio

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Zinoleesky had changed his bio on social media to a new label.

In a recent update that has left tongues wagging, Zinoleesky removed Naira Marley’s record label name, Marlian from his Instagram biography.

Zinoleesky, after yanking off “Marlian Music” from his page, replaced it with what seems to be his own record label “Zinonymous Sound."

Source: Legit.ng