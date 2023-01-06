Singer Zinoleesky, during an interview, opened up about not having any friends in the Nigerian music industry

Zinoleesky also spoke about his former Marlian label mate Mohbad, who he said was his guy but not really his friend

The singer’s revelations have divided netizens, while some agreed with him, others, however, dragged him

A trending video of popular singer Zinoleesky has sparked reactions on the Nigerian social media space after he revealed he doesn’t have any friends in the music industry.

Despite his fame, Zinoleesky revealed in an interview that his real friends were people outside the industry.

Singer Zinoleesky says Mohbad is his guy but not his friend. Credit: @iammohbad @zinolesky

He also spoke on his relationship with his former Marlian label colleague Mohbad, who he described as his guy while stressing that he was not his friend.

In his words:

"I really don't have friends in the industry. Mohbad is my guy, I can't say he is my friend like that."

See the video below:

Zinoleesky’s statement sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many said he shouldn’t have described Mohbad the way he did. See some of the reactions below:

ka_mayowa:

"Sounding like Naira Marley already."

don_para1:

"Yeah they’re not friends but no be like this him suppose put ham ..na record label brought them together."

commander_idiami77:

"We Dey run things together no means we are friends even we can be brothers still we are not friends #mylife ✌️."

tonikruz_styles:

"Naira de spoil u oo shey you know?"

adeniyi.adesina.1447:

"Lol oponu your eyes go soon clear if them born your papa well make you no date Naira Marley sister again."

olu_mighty14:

"Normally them no be friends na record lebel join them together , make we forget fight wey they happen , if he says his real friends are outside the music industry he's right , he no just put hin explanation well."

omo_anarchy_1:

"So lol frosh no be your friend now because this one wey you talk say nah you no get friend for industry."

pressssssplay:

"Zino na snitched right from time just that mobad no quick know thinking they where pady well as you say Mobad no be your friend no forget say na social media everything de how you guys started, small boy when never see something, you go learn new thing one day."

titilopeofijebuland00:

"@iammohbad By their fruits, ye shall know them … no be me talk am na bible talk am. Mattew 7:16."

iamgyc:

"Naira Marley don share UK accent give am."

