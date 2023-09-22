Ex-Marlian record label artist Lil Smart has continued his online rant about his former employers

A video of Lil Smart calling out his former label mate, Zinoleesky, has got people talking online as he revealed what the singer did to him recently

Lil Smart, in the trending clip, challenged Zino to a fist match, vowing to break the skinny singer into multiple pieces

Upcoming street pop artist and dancer Lil Smart, who has been trending online over the last few days, has got people talking as he challenges his former label mate, Zinoleesky, to a boxing match.

In a clip on his page, Lil Smart revealed why he decided to call out Zinoleesky, noting that the skin singer recently sent people to beat him up.

Former Naira Marley signee Lil Smart trends as he challenges Zinoleesky to a fight. Photo credit: @lilsmart_/@zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

Lil Smart Vows beat Zino to a pulp

The former Marlian Record label artist dared the young singer to accept the fight challenge, noting that he would be a coward if he didn't.

Smart swore his former colleague stood no chance against him in a one-on-one fight contest with his thugs/entourage.

He went on to troll Zino, noting that Naira Marley had conned him all in the name of a second-hand Ferrari.

See the video of Lil Smart's challenging Zino to a fight:

Netizens react to the dancer's challenge

See some of the comments that Lil Smart's post stirred online:

@chachavibes5:

"Since Mohbad die everyone just Dey find one on one with Marlians God abeg ooo."

@iam_idon:

"Gba station lor ko lor report area."

@oloriabike18:

"Even dis one self dey shake as he dey talk."

@titi_layomi5054:

"So nobody hear him saying zazu gan sanra ju e lo."

@razman240:

"E no go better for this guy."

@victorjonze:

"Zazuu dey him own you go dey tag am."

@therealsamii_temmylarry:

"U don Dey talk too much ooo."

@__uniquebella:

"Mak una dey speak English kwaun."

@depressed_baddie21:

"Stray bullet don meet portable now."

@hardejhoke2086:

"Straight bullet gbas gbos everywhere."

Lil Smart on Why He Left Marlian Music

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a report when Lil Smart trending online earlier this year after he left Naira Marley's record label.

The dancer dropped a series of clips online sharing his reason for leaving the Marlian Record label.

Smart added that the whole of Marlian Music started with just one duplex where about 15 of them stayed together before Naira began to build houses.

Source: Legit.ng