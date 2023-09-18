A woman has accused her house help of emptying her house within seven days of working for her

The househelp was caught by the security guard who noticed her suspicious behaviour and informed the employer

Following the heartbreaking revelation, the employer contacted the police and the househelp was arrested

A woman with the handle @irey028 on TikTok has cried out after her househelp emptied her house in less than a week.

Irey expressed her shock and disappointment, stating that the househelp took everything she could find. The stolen items were hidden in another compound.

Woman cries out as house help empties her house Photo credit: @irey028/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

How house help was caught stealing employer's properties

The security guard noticed the house help carrying a bag filled with stolen items and immediately alerted Irey.

She wasted no time and contacted the police, who arrived at the scene and arrested the househelp.

The security guard's quick action prevented further loss and ensured that the perpetrator faced legal consequences.

According to the boss, the girl linked up with the gateman of another building to whom she was passing all the stolen items.

Angry boss calls for caution when employing house helps

In the caption of the TikTok video, Irey urged others to be careful when hiring domestic workers.

The incident served as a reminder of the importance of conducting thorough background checks, seeking references, and maintaining vigilance when employing individuals to work in one's home.

Reactions as woman calls out house help for stealing

The story has garnered attention on social media, with many users expressing their concerns and sharing similar experiences.

@Oleevia reacted:

“Why do they always feel they won't get caught.”

@La supreme reacted:

“Couple goals gone wrong.”

@Daddy's favourite said:

“Mama you wey no even get problem you Dey always play with them nawa.”

@Jasmin reacted;

“Just seven days,na wa oh.”

@Apostle said:

“Make friends with your next house help don't make her feel less among your family members! ensure you make her believe you're always there for he/her.”

