A Nigerian girl has shared an emotional video of her parents and siblings leaving Nigeria to travel abroad

The video captured the family loading their bags into the car and bidding their final goodbyes to Amara

Netizens expressed mixed reactions with some expressing emotions and others hoping for a similar gesture from their partners

In a TikTok video posted by a lady @_amara.cheee, viewers witnessed an emotional moment as her parents and siblings prepared to leave for an overseas trip.

The video showed the family loading their luggage into the car and saying their final goodbyes to Amara, who couldn't hold back her tears.

Girl emotional as mum and siblings relocate Photo credit: @amara.cheee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl in tears as mum and siblings travel overseas

In the touching video, she broke down in tears as her family got set to relocate to an undisclosed country.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The video was captioned, "POV: Your Mum and Siblings are travelling abroad without you."

The video showcased the emotional impact of watching her family embark on a journey without her, leaving her behind in Nigeria.

Netizens react to emotional video

Netizens flooded the comments section with their thoughts on the situation.

Some empathized with Amara's sadness, expressing that they wouldn't have allowed their family to travel without them.

Others shared their experiences and offered words of comfort, hoping for a reunion between Amara and her family in the future.

@Orah reacted:

“Omooo heaven go fall that day o, if I no go make I shitt iron spoon.”

@Jay.c.e.e reacted:

“Ahh, if na me I no go gree o.”

@steph commented:

“Woooo by the time they land and try unpacking they will see me in one of the bags.”

@iessicarussel46 reacted:

“Dey here and faji my love, dey collect better money from them.”

@agana_juliet said:

“We all go together or nobody goes at all.”

@Vickydawn83 said:

“Abeg who una one leave for Naija.”

Watch the video below:

Family gets visa, shows off international passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady relocated with her husband and child to the UK after they all got visas.

She (@olajumoke806) showed off their international passports three days before they boarded their flight to the foreign country. Before leaving for the airport, they took a photo of their well-painted house for memory.

She said she did not know when they would see it again. Their extended family followed them to the airport to bid them farewell. In a viral video, they reduced their loads to avoid paying much charges.

Source: Legit.ng