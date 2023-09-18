A TikTok user has shared an emotional video of the moment she met her long-lost mother for the first time in her life

The video revealed that her mother had been suffering for years, leaving viewers deeply moved

Netizens responded with messages of support and offered to help the young lady as she cried painfully on TikTok

In a heartfelt TikTok video, @thandour100 documented the moment she finally met her mother.

Overwhelmed with emotions, Thandour expressed shock and sadness upon discovering that her mother had been enduring hardship all these years.

Girl visits mother after years Photo credit: @thandour100/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video provided a glimpse into the living conditions and circumstances her mother had faced.

Thandour in tears as she finds out her mum has been suffering

The girl broke down in tears as she witnessed the heartbreaking living conditions of her beloved mother.

"Today I went to see my mum. For the first time in my life. All to find out she has been suffering all these years. This is where she stays."

After Thandour's video went viral, netizens flooded the comments section with messages of encouragement and well-wishes for both Thandour and her mother.

Many expressed their sympathy for her mother's difficult circumstances and offered their support in any way they could.

Reactions as lady visits mum for the first time

Some individuals inquired about how they could assist and make a positive impact.

@user5517619410636 said:

“Door of blessings just opened up for you, Be her anchor and don't judge nor question. God's grace and mercy upon you both.”

@fifi@mog reacted:

“I don't have much but I can dip in to help write a list of things we can help with ul be surprised & happy for you guys.”

@Oupa Homeboy reacted:

“So you've found your Mom wow.”

@cenolinekrist reacted:

“May all those who are still searching for their loved ones. May the spirit of the Lord locate them wherever they are in Jesus Name amen.God loves u all.”

@Zamajola_Mularcky said:

“I'm so happy for you darling, I just met my father yesterday for the first time in 29 years I know the feeling.”

@Leo E said:

“How do I help.”

@Shantal Barrett882 said:

“I just want to say thank to God that you find her.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng