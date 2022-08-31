A beautiful woman, Merrygold Onunwa, has received accolades from netizens after gifting her house help a brand new phone

In a viral video, the house help got so emotional as she knelt down on the floor to appreciate her boss over the kind gesture

Reacting to the heartwarming video, social media users applauded the female boss for taking good care of her helper

A Nigerian boss identified as Merrygold Onunwa drove her house help to tears after gifting her a phone.

In a video making rounds on the popular app, TikTok, the young woman called her house help and presented the phone to her.

As soon as she sighted the phone, the appreciative house help got down on her knees to appreciate her madam.

Lady gifts house help a phone Photo Credit: @merrygoldohunwa

She thanked her genuinely and refused to get up despite attempts by her boss to make her stand up.

Netizens applaud kind boss

Reacting to the video, many people appreciated the beautiful giver while praying for all her prayers to be answered.

@fannytalker said:

"Abeg even if she calls her house girl e no concern anybody, ma do you need another house girl?"

@favourity4 wrote:

"Thank you so much mama, those of you saying why did she call her house girl. How many time u done buy phone for your so called house help. mtewwwwwewe."

@shillah86 reacted:

"God bless u mama it doesn't matter how u term her what matters is how u treat her so those saying ooh she didnt cal good how do u treat yours?"

@ask_of_queen0 commented:

"House girl is much better than my helper make una try dey get sense which one is my helper at least u have a generous heart mama."

@linkiemaja1 added:

"It doesn't metter what you call her. How you treat her says alot about you. God bless you."

Watch the video below:

Female boss gifts housemaid cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Kisumu woman has warmed many hearts after gifting her house girl several goodies as appreciation for work well done in 2021.

The woman identified as Effie Keens Kaano thought it wise to reward her domestic help of two years as she breaks for the holidays.

Speaking to a trusted Kenyan news media Tuko, the mother of one said she gifted her house girl cash, a smartphone and another feature phone for her mum along with a handbag so that she would not go home for Christmas empty-handed.

