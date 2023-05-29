Beverlyne Mbithe Makau, who was in Saudi Arabia was crushed when her sister told her how the househelp mistreated her kids when she was away

The househelp had moved into her bedroom with Mbithe's husband and had taken over the house affairs as a second wife

Nairobi woman Mbithe said her child expressed to her how their father had cosy sessions with the househelp in the marital bed

A woman who travelled to Saudi Arabia for green pastures has opened up about her husband betraying her with the househelp.

Nairobi woman Beverlyne in tears as she narrates her househelp taking over her house.

Source: Original

The heartbroken woman disclosed her husband welcomed the househelp in their bedroom months after she had left for the Gulf.

Sharing her heartbreaking story, Beverlyne Mbithe Makau shared her hubby treated the househelp as a second wife, giving her authority over their kids too.

Sleeping with the househelp

The Nairobi woman told TUKO.co.ke her kids begged her to return as they were being mistreated, which was confirmed by her sister.

"My sister told me, 'A new government has taken over. For your information, your house girl is now your co-wife'. I remember a time I had a video call with my daughter, and my sister was present with her. She told me she wanted me to hear what was happening from the horse's mouth.

My daughter told me, 'Mum, these days, dad and househelp watch the news. Dad would then go to the bedroom, and the househelp would switch off the TV and lights, then she would go to sleep in your room with dad'. I was so crushed. It was so painful for me, then I imagined our marital bed," Mbithe, who had been married for 19 years, explained.

Househelp promoted to business lady

Mbithe shared another instance when a friend visited her house only to find the househelp changing clothes in Mbithe's room.

Mbithe said her husband used her remittances to open a business for the househelp referred to as the business lady.

Another time when Mbithe's sister visited her house, she found the kids had been locked in the bedroom and were given plain rice without stew.

"My kids were suffering. I sent my sister some money to buy potatoes, tomatoes, meat and onions and cook for my kids a decent meal," she said.

Find the video below

