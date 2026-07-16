Jude Bellingham was filmed appearing to slap Argentina's Valentin Barco on the back of the head after England's World Cup semi-final loss

The Three suffered a 2-1 defeat to La Albiceleste, ending their campaign at the World Cup 2026 semi-final stage

Video footage of the post-match confrontation between both sets of players drew widespread attention online

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has come under scrutiny after appearing to clash with Argentina defender Valentin Barco following the Three Lions' 2-1 defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal on Wednesday, July 16.

Videos circulating on social media show the Real Madrid star seemingly striking Barco on the back of the head as tempers flared between players from both teams after the final whistle.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham was involved in a confrontation with Argentina after the Three Lions' World Cup exit. Photo by: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Bellingham involved in heated confrontation

The incident unfolded moments after England's World Cup campaign came to a painful end, with emotions running high on the pitch.

Although the footage does not reveal what sparked the confrontation, Barco immediately reacted by confronting Bellingham and shoving him.

The England midfielder stepped back towards the Argentine before teammates rushed in to prevent the situation from escalating.

Argentina midfielder Nico Paz was among the first to separate the pair, while veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi also intervened, forcefully pushing Bellingham away to restore calm.

The altercation has since attracted widespread attention online, with many fans debating whether disciplinary action could follow, per Yahoo Sports.

Messi inspires Argentina to another World Cup final

Earlier in the match, Lionel Messi once again proved decisive for Argentina.

The captain created both goals for the defending champions, setting up Enzo Fernandez for a stunning long-range strike before providing another assist for Lautaro Martinez, whose stoppage-time header sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory, per ESPN.

Argentina's triumph booked their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, where they will attempt to retain the title they won in Qatar four years earlier.

For England, the defeat marked another painful semifinal exit, extending the nation's wait for a return to the World Cup final despite an impressive run throughout the tournament.

FIFA president send message to Messi

Legit.ng earlier reported that FIFA president Gianni Infantino has sent a strong message to Argentina and England after an exciting 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal at the Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, July 15.

La Albiceleste came back from a goal deficit to win 2-1 and book a spot in this year's World Cup final.

Source: Legit.ng