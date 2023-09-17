A white woman has caught the attention of netizens after sharing her recipe for the popular Nigerian dish called Abacha

While sharing the intriguing clip on TikTok, she revealed that she was cooking the Igbo dish for her Nigerian husband

The video attracted many comments from netizens who admired her passion for trying Nigerian recipes even as a foreigner

A hardworking white woman has gone viral after cooking a Nigerian dish, Abacha, for her Nigerian husband.

In the video, she listed all her ingredients including palm oil, potash, onions, seasoning, stock fish, catfish, salt, pepper, spinach leaf, and the well-soaked and washed Abacha.

Oyinbo woman cooks African salad for Nigerian husband Photo credit: @onyeochajesus/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

White woman stuns many as she prepares 'Abacha' for husband

She further showed the step-by-step procedure which she used to make the food for her beloved husband.

In her words:

"Cooking Abacha for my Nigerian husband, palm oil, potash, add water mix well, make sure your gas is off, add ogiri if you have it(I didn't have it) seasoning, stock fish, catfish, pepper, onions, salt, add welled soaked and mixed abacha, add spinach leaf and garden egg."

Reactions trail video of white woman preparing Abacha for husband

The video attracted lots of comments from netizens who appreciate her efforts in trying Nigerian cooking recipes.

@Alicia reacted:

"You are a good learner but that garden egg is spoilt."

@promise tylor said:

"Justice for Abacha, you must use hands because it contained secret ingredients."

@Didyy wrote:

"U are really good with all the Nigerian dishes u have made, u must be a fast learner."

@Krystalkrys replied:

"As a proud Igbo babe, I give u kudus. Nne u are doin well."

@KRISTA said:

"As a foreigner who isn't used to our local dish. You did great but I think the garden eggs are spoilt."

@NmaOgbodo added:

"Wifey, you did so well. You tried truly. Don't listen to anyone telling you otherwise."

@duweiny2 said:

"Me i go chop am like that o. it's all the love and care she put to preparing it that counts after all. Mama, kudos! you try jare."

@Michealofficial wrote:

"Omo na this kind oyibo I want."

