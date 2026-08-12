Lagos State University announced its overall best graduating students ahead of the 29th and 30th Combined Convocation Ceremonies

Ayilara Lawal Olawale of the Project Management Department topped the 2024/2025 session with a CGPA of 4.96

LASU revealed that over 16,000 students across both academic sessions will be honoured at the combined convocation

Lagos State University (LASU) has named two students as its overall best graduating students for the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions, with the announcement made during a press conference ahead of the university's 29th and 30th Combined Convocation Ceremonies.

Ayilara Lawal Olawale emerged as LASU's best graduating student for the 2024/2025 academic session. Photo: X/LASU

Source: Twitter

Ayilara Lawal Olawale, a student of the Project Management Department, emerged as the top graduate for the 2024/2025 academic session with a CGPA of 4.96, earning First Class Honours.

For the 2025/2026 session, Adebanjo Samuel Oluolamide of the Aerospace Engineering Department claimed the title with an even higher CGPA of 4.97, also in First Class Honours.

LASU's 2024/2025 Graduating Class

A total of 7,621 students completed their first degree programmes during the 2024/2025 academic session. Of that number, 262 graduated with First Class Honours, while 3,155 received Second Class Upper Division degrees and 3,439 finished with Second Class Lower Division.

A further 622 students graduated with Third Class, and 37 received a pass. An additional 106 students earned unclassified degrees under the MBBS and BDS programmes.

On the diploma side, 947 students graduated, with 65 earning distinctions, 521 upper credit, 354 lower credit, and 7 pass.

2025/2026 Academic Session Figures

The 2025/2026 cohort saw 8,653 students complete first degree programmes. Among them, 232 graduated with First Class Honours, 3,545 with Second Class Upper Division, and 4,157 with Second Class Lower Division.

Another 678 students received Third Class degrees, with 31 graduating on a pass. Diploma graduates for that session totalled 44, comprising 33 upper credit and 11 lower credit.

The Vice Chancellor, who described the combined ceremony as the final convocation over which he would preside, said the occasion carries deep personal significance.

Convocation activities are scheduled to begin on Friday, August 14, 2026, with a Coconut Breaking and Cultural Day at the university's main gate. A Staff Celebration Day, described as the first of its kind in the university's history, is set for Thursday, August 13, at the Buba Marwa Auditorium.

A convocation lecture titled "From LASU to the World: Harnessing the Nigerian Diaspora as the 7th Region for National Development" is planned for Tuesday, August 18, 2026, with Abike Dabiri-Erewa named as the convocation lecturer.

LASU bags N25m admission performance award

Previously, the Lagos State University (LASU) has added another national recognition to its growing list of achievements after receiving a N25 million award from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board for its performance in the admission process.

The institution received the prize during the 2026 JAMB Policy Meeting held in Abuja as part of the National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Awards for the 2025 admission year.

UI beats UNILAG to emerge best

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan had reclaimed its position as Nigeria’s highest-ranked university in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, overtaking several long-standing competitors across the country.

Results released on Thursday, January 22, on the Times Higher Education website placed UI in the 801 to 1000 global band, making it the top-ranked Nigerian institution in the latest edition.

Source: Legit.ng