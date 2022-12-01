A young Nigerian man who flew to meet his oyinbo woman abroad has been living with her in much love

In one of the videos the woman shared, the man could be seen cooking with some of the soup ingredients he brought from Nigeria

Many people who watched the video of the man preparing food for his lover said that the oyinbo is lucky to have him

A Nigerian man who was flown to Germany by the oyinbo woman, @pias.vibe, he had been in a long distance relationship with cooked African food for his lover.

In an earlier report, the lovers got so emotional as they hugged themselves abroad when the Nigerian man arrived the foreign country.

People said that the woman will be eating good food. Photo source: TikTok/@pias.vibe

Source: UGC

Lovely Nigerian man and oyinbo girlfriend

A recent video shared by the woman captured the different food spices like eguisi, ogbono, pepper, onions, ugwu among others the man brought to the country.

The man could be seen chopping onions on a board in the kitchen as he got set to cook for his woman.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 8,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ableman said:

"That house will be smelling like oshodi market lol."

Omotolasey said:

"That knor is a must have."

Yourbestieenemy said:

"He brought onions. I'm dead."

gozienna said:

"That mixed spice in a nylon. I know it to well."

Deion Ogbeni said:

"Lol, like he brought the whole market."

Michelle Amira Onojo said:

"Your taste buds will know sweetness so will your life."

dicksonwale said:

"That's the really foods from ground not man made pack foods in your supermarket."

Abdullahi Aderinto said:

"His going to spice up your life."

