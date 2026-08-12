Foluke Daramola spoke at Temitope Osoba's candlelight service on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, addressing the controversy surrounding her death

The actress revealed that Tope had been declared cancer-free by doctors, with only the lump removed before it developed into full-blown cancer

Foluke confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine what actually caused her colleague's death

Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding the death of her colleague Temitope Osoba, insisting that breast cancer was not the cause.

Daramola made the revelation at Tope Osoba's candlelight service on Tuesday, 11 August 2026, where several colleagues gathered to pay their respects to the late actress.

Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola addresses the controversy surrounding Temitope Osoba’s death. Photo: folukedaramolasalako/osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

According to Foluke Daramola, she was closely present with Tope Osoba throughout her cancer journey and can confirm that the late actress was in good health at the time of her passing.

She explained that doctors had removed a lump from Tope Osoba's breast before it could develop into full-blown cancer, and medical results had already declared her cancer-free.

Her full breast was never removed because the situation had not reached that stage.

Foluke Daramola speaks on Tope Osoba's cause of death

Clearly emotional, Foluke Daramola described the loss as devastating, particularly because she had been looking forward to celebrating Tope's recovery with her.

"We had great plans. My wish was for me to see Tope and be happy especially after she survived cancer. I never knew this kind of death would kill her. The doctor already declared her cancer-free. They didn't cut off her entire breast, they only removed the lump, because it hadn't developed into full-blown cancer. Right now, we don't know what killed her, but I know she didn't die of cancer, but something else. The police have started their investigation to know the cause of death," she said.

Her words have since sparked strong reactions online, with many fans expressing grief and shock that cancer was not to blame for the actress' passing.

Watch Foluke Daramola speak about Tope Osoba's cause of death in the video below:

Fans react to Foluke Daramola's revelation

Here are some of the reactions below:

@fashionista_ruth wrote:

"This kind of thing is always painful most especially the supposed cancer didn't kpai her 😢😢"

@yiis__essentials shared:

"If I don't miss anything 😭,I am gonna miss that voice 😢..Big Ted olorun a foriji yin a te yin si afefe rere"

@modestywithrayo commented:

"It is well 😢her death really touch me 😢"

@keishahair_wigs said:

"It well 😢😢😢thank you jare"

@darlinglolar wrote:

"😢😢May her soul rest in peace and may God forgive her short comings"

Foluke Daramola discusses the ongoing investigation into the cause of Temitope Osoba’s death. Photo: folukedaramolasalako/osobatemitope

Source: Instagram

Celestial Church speaks on Tope Osoba's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide officially addressed suspicions surrounding Prophet Itunu Onadeko after the death of Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba.

The church expressed grief over her passing but firmly rejected claims linking its doctrine to idolatry, black magic, or charms, calling the allegations against Onadeko “embarrassing.”

It further pledged to conduct internal investigations in collaboration with law enforcement and warned of sanctions if Onadeko is found guilty.

Source: Legit.ng