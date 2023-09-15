Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has sparked reactions on social media after revealing the kind of life she lived as a child

The actress said she was born into so much affluence that when she experienced poverty, it was an exciting journey for her

Iyabo's revelation has, however, got some netizens calling her out for lying about her background

Unknown to many, the lavish lifestyle actress Iyabo Ojo lives did not come after she found fame in Nollywood.

A guest on Toke Makinwa's podcast, the mum of two, revealed she grew up in wealth and had no idea the struggles people around her were having.

Iyabo Ojo revealed her background and experience with poverty Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo disclosed she had a driver taking her to school, didn't know NEPA used to seize power and had a trust fund set up for her by her grandfather when she clocked 18.

The actress added that her grandmother was one of the wealthiest women during her time, and the first time she experienced poverty was with her ex-husband.

Initially, living that life with her ex was fun, and because she had lived in wealth, she saw it as an adventure.

Iyabo also urged people not to blame the rich when they don't understand the problems of the poor, as she had no idea 'face me, I face you' houses existed until she got married.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's video

The actress' revelation sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens refusing to believe her.

Read comments below:

iam.donrita:

"Poverty as an adventure you be feeling the real ride or die. ghetto love is the real one. God forbid."

jaci_maria12:

"I don’t know why I do not believe this auntie’s story."

joelokama:

"Auntie!! Calm down you no be Dangote or MKO Abiola pikin!!!"

denviktravels:

"She’s right. I know someone that was in shock when PHCN took light at my place She say na “why did the power trip”."

thegirl_ng:

"Lol! Why are you ppl getting mad at her for narrating her life experience and telling her story? Better pray for grace and work hard so that your children will be able to say this in the future and stop fooling yourselves in these comments."

nazonnadi_:

"She’s right, she was just like my husband… so many other people like that too."

beth2dworld:

"It's not easy to go beneath your pedigree, only true love can make one endure the bad days in the relationship."

riristitchesandseams:

"Some Nigerians only want to hear bad stories you don’t like to hear stories like this but unfortunately some people grew up in there best life’s."

mo_organics:

"Hmmmmmm!!!!!! God of mercy !!! Power to create wealth is my portion!!!!"

rubydennis2090:

"This is what we're striving for. There's no award for poverty."

