Famous Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has stirred attention online with a recent post shared on her page

Regina Daniels recently launched a corporate fashion brand and has been promoting the dresses from the brand, but her latest photo for the clothing line has got people talking

In response to the reaction from fans, Gina revealed that her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, was the one who snapped the viral photo

Nigerian movie star Regina Daniels has sparked emotions online with some photos she recently shared on her social media page.

The Nollywood movie star who recently launched her fashion line got people talking with some images on her page, and she revealed that her husband, Ned Nwoko, was the one who captured them.

Clips of Regina Daniels modelling her new fashion brand. Photo credit: @regina.daniels/@nednwoko

Move on, move up, move smarter - Regina's caption stirs comments

She also shared that Ned was the one who drafted the caption for her to use on the trending post.

The caption reads:

"The plan is to move……. Move on, move up, move smarter, but keep moving ✨✨. Hubby captioned this boss lady . Wearing this gorgeous lady G set from Regae stores."

See the trending post by Regina Daniels captioned by her hubby:

Fans react to Regina Daniels' post

See some of the thoughts that the actress's post stirred online below:

@simeon.delight:

"Na only you dey enjoy life for this Nigeria."

@b.o.d__republic:

"My oga food is So fresh lol."

@beyoutifulprecious_111:

"And that yeye woman dey talk say dem dey beat her where you see scar for her body Christ ….. keep slaying dear."

@zaraleinadsignature:

"Legs."

@amadiva_bridals:

"This look is giving everything , Asa Odogwu."

@amadiva_bridals:

"I thought they said he beats you. Ned answer did u beat her."

@oghenebroyhen:

"One woman say your husband dea flog your yanch with kian I don’t belive her bcos it’s obvious how your husband love and care for you."

@tinaomovo:

"He takes good pictures of you."

Regina Daniels advises fans as she flaunts exotic Asoebi-style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting some photos the Nollywood actress shared on her timeline as she showed off some stunning new Aso-Ebi wears.

The movie star was dressed in a peach and brown crystal-stoned lace outfit and a moderately wrapped gele (headgear) to go with it.

In one of the pictures shared by the actress, she showed off a rare view of her shoulder blade, which had a beautifully drawn butterfly tattoo.

Source: Legit.ng